Hardly any pitching remains from the 2021 Poynette baseball team. Graduation has robbed the Pumas of experienced arms.
“With the loss of nine seniors, we have a lot of positions that need to be filled with young players,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “For us to be competitive, we will need to rely on players with no varsity experience to step in and perform well. The graduates accounted for about 90% of the innings pitched, so we will be counting on players to improve quickly and take on those pitching roles.”
Last year’s team went 6-13 overall, with a 2-8 mark in the Capitol North Conference. The Pumas landed in sixth place in the league standings and saw their season end with a 4-3 regional loss to Markesan.
The Pumas are bringing back four letterwinners, including two to three starters. A junior last season, Michael Leiterman was one of two Poynette players to earn first team all-conference honors in 2021,
Tomlinson returned as Poynette’s head coach in 2021, after serving as varsity assistant between 2011-2020. He was previously the Pumas’ skipper from 1993 to 2010.
The young Pumas will be asked to grow up fast this season.
“We are playing a strong non-conference schedule, so there will be opportunities for us to get better,” said Tomlinson.
Competition in the Capitol North is again expected to be fierce.
“Columbus has had a solid team for a number of years and is a good pick to defend their conference title from last year,” said Tomlinson. “Both Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran should be able to give Columbus a run for their money.”
Meanwhile, the Pumas will look to develop a crop of talented young players.
“Some of those younger players are pretty good athletes, and any one of them could find themselves with a successful varsity role,” said Tomlinson. “I expect to have a coachable group that will be willing to listen and work hard, with the goal of improving every day.”
Still, it could be a struggle for Poynette this season, which begins April 1 with a home game at Pauquette Park against Monticello.
“The lack of varsity experience will be something that we will need to overcome quickly,” said Tomlinson.