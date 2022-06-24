Don’t look now, but Poynette’s offense has woken up.
The Indians combined to plate 36 runs in Home Talent League wins over Wisconsin Dells and Rio to improve to 9-5 overall.
The eruption began on Tuesday, June 21, when Poynette pummeled the Dells 18-6, pounding out 15 hits in the victory.
“That was a very balanced effort,” said Indians Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “Everybody contributed offensively tonight.”
Justin Hausser had a big night, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs. Jake Keller also went 3-for-3 with four runs, doubling twice and driving in four runs. Meanwhile, Owen Wendt also had four RBI, going 2-for-2 with a double, as Dacota Potter went 2-for-4. Kory Ryan also had a double.
Poynette scored four runs in the first inning before exploding for seven in the second on six walks, two singles, a double and a sacrifice fly. The Indians added three in the third and four more in the fourth.
Riley Radewan tossed three innings on the mound, allowing eight hits and four earned runs.
“This is Riley's first start since some arm trouble a couple weeks ago,” said Tomlinson. “He started off the game well, which is encouraging for us down the road.”
Carter Hansen finished up, going two innings and striking out two.
Eight different players had at least one hit for Poynette, while eight different Indians had an RBI and seven different players scored at least one run for Poynette.
In Night League play on Thursday, Poynette traveled to Rio and left with an 18-5 win, as Keller went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a double. Hausser homered, drove in three runs and went 2-for-3, while Mike Leiterman and Garrett Thurston both went 2-for-4. Leiterman and Ryan each drove in two runs.
The fireworks started in the top of the first inning, as Poynette scored five runs on four hits and a walk, with Hausser blasting a three-run homer.
“It's great to see so many guys contributing offensively again,” said Tomlinson. “We're back to where we belong on the defensive side. We will need to continue with solid defense if we expect to be competitive the rest of the way.”
Hausser threw two innings on the mound, allowing one earned run and fanning two. Hansen got the win, striking out four.
The Indians, now 4-3 in league play, had a bye in Sunday League action this week.
“Most of the guys were ready for a weekend off, including some that need to heal up a little bit,” said Tomlinson. “The break comes at a good time, about halfway through the season, and should give us a chance to make a strong push at the end.”
Now 4-2 in Night League play, with a 1-0 record in exhibition action.
On Thursday, July 7, Poynette plays at Wisconsin Dells at 7:30 p.m., before going to Marshall to take on Sun Prairie at 1 p.m. Then, the Indians go to Portage on Monday for a 1 p.m. tilt.