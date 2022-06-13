The offense came alive in two innings. That was all Poynette needed to blast Montello 11-4 in Home Talent Night League play on Thursday.
Three days later, Montello got its revenge, downing the Indians 6-2 on Sunday. Both games were at Montello.
In Thursday’s win, Poynette plated six runs in the second inning and five more in the fourth to win the game going away.
“We were able to put together a couple of big innings to build a lead,” said Davy Tomlinson, Poynette’s head coach. “We weren't our best defensively, but we were able to work out of some situations.”
Both teams committed three errors, as Poynette outhit Montello 8-3.
In the second inning, Poynette loaded the bases with nobody out, setting the table for an RBI single by Ryan Hutchinson. Dacota Potter walked to force in a run before Alex O’Connor grounded out to drive in another to make it 3-0. Riley Radewan reached base on error to drive in the fourth run and Jake Keller’s sacrifice fly scored Potter.
Justin Hausser crushed a two-run homer in the fifth inning, after a single by Aaron Krigbaum, who went 2-for-3, as did Hausser. Run-scoring singles by Keller and Michael Leiterman and an infield error led to three more runs.
Keller had two RBIs, as Krigbaum and Hausser scored two runs apiece.
Radewan started on the mound for Poynette, going three innings and allowing one earned run, one hit and four walks. Hutchinson also tossed three innings and got the win, giving up one earned run on two hits and two walks. Hausser mopped up, pitching one inning and walking one, while striking out a batter.
Montello turned the tables on Poynette on Sunday, plating three runs in the second inning, as the Indians stranded 12 baserunners, struck out 10 times and hit into two inning-ending double plays.
“Montello did a good job today of wiggling out of trouble and leaving a lot of our runners on base,” said Tomlinson. “We just weren't our best at the plate today, and we'll need to get back on track offensively.”
In the field, Poynette committed three errors. The Indians got a solo home run by Tomlinson in the fourth inning and after loading the bases in the seventh, Tomlinson was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Poynette left the bases loaded that inning.
The Indians had the bases loaded in the ninth, too, but a strikeout and a deep flyball to center ended the threat. Hutchinson and Tomlinson both went 2-for-3, as starting pitcher Kyle Bestul lasted six and a third innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs. He was tagged with the loss. Hutchinson threw an inning and two-thirds of scoreless ball, allowing two hits.
Poynette is now 4-2 in league play, 2-1 in the Night League, 1-0 in exhibition games and 7-3 overall. The Indians host Sun Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m. and DeForest on Sunday at 1 p.m.