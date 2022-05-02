Poynette’s Home Talent baseball team kicked off its 2022 season with a 4-1 win over Utica on Sunday, May 1.
“We played pretty well for it being our first time out, and our pitching was solid,” said Indians Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “Defensively, we made some big plays and worked out of some tough situations.”
A defensive gem by Jake Keller, on a long running catch, helped limit the damage in Utica’s fourth inning, as Poynette’s opponent put its only run on the board.
Tied at 1-1, the game turned in the sixth, as Poynette took lead on an RBI single by Aaron Krigbaum, following walks by Alex O’Connor and Tomlinson.
An inning later, the Indians stretched their advantage to three runs on an RBI groundout by Riley Radewan and a run-scoring single by Steve Leiterman.
Poynette starter Kyle Bestul went seven innings, giving up no earned run and scattering five hits and seven walks. He had one strikeout. In relief, Ryan Hutchinson allowed only one baserunner in two innings of work.
At the plate, Leiterman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, as Krigbaum had two hits in four at-bats, with an RBI.
“Last year we struggled a bit with clutch hitting, but today we were able to come up with timely hits with runners on base,” said Tomlinson.
The regular season opens on Sunday, May 8, as Poynette welcomes Marshall at 1 p.m.