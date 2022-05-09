Digging out of some early holes proved difficult for the Poynette baseball team recently.
In an 8-3 loss to Watertown Luther Prep on May 5, the Pumas trailed 4-0 at home after two innings, as Poynette’s defense faltered. They committed three errors to help the Phoenix pull ahead.
“The boys had seven hits and took some walks, but we couldn't come up with some clutch hits and we left too many on base,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson.
Poynette (3-9 overall, 0-7 in the Capitol North Conference) rallied in the sixth inning, as Chase Hansen singled and Landon McCormick hit into a fielder’s choice to force Hansen at second. Evan Ganz was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for RBI singles by Hunter Wells and Brett Hackbart.
Unfortunately, Poynette left the bases loaded. Wells finished 2-for-3 on the day, with Chase Hansen going 2-for-4. Ganz also recorded an RBI.
Carter Hansen pitched five innings for the Pumas, walking three and striking out four. Only three of the six runs he allowed were earned.
The next day, on Friday, May 6, Lakeside Lutheran erupted for five runs in its half of the first inning en route to an 8-4 victory. Poynette battled back and had the tying run in the on-deck circle when the game ended, according to Tomlinson.
“Unfortunately, some early mistakes caused us to get behind right away,” said Tomlinson. “However, the boys regrouped and mounted a solid comeback, only to come up short.”
The Pumas plated two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Michael Leiterman scored Poynette’s first run, after he doubled and a groundout moved him over to third base. Chase Hansen singled him in, as Hansen eventually stole third and scored on a throwing error.
In the sixth, it was Leiterman setting the table again. This time, he walked and later scored on Chase Hansen’s RBI single. McCormick then drove in Hansen.
Walks by Carter Hansen and Garrett Thurston in the seventh gave Poynette hope for a comeback, but a strikeout ended the game.
Next up for Poynette is Tuesday’s game at Lake Mills and a home contest against Johnson Creek on Thursday, May 12. The Pumas then host Columbus on Friday, May 13.