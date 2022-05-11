Tossing eight innings, he pitched Poynette to an 8-0 blanking of Marshall, allowing only three hits on Sunday, May 8. He faced only three batters over the minimum.
“It's great to get the first league win out of the way and start the season off on the right foot,” said Bestul. “I continue to appreciate the solid defense I'm surrounded by. Now, on to Rio.”
With pinpoint control, Bestul issued no walks and got the win.
“Kyle did an excellent job today, and he was backed by solid defense,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson.
At the plate, Poynette banged out 13 hits, as Steve Leiterman went 3-for-4, with three runs and two stolen bases. Tomlinson had a 2-for-4 day, scoring a run and driving in two. Ian Nowell had two RBI, going 2-for-4.
A groundout by Tomlinson plated Leiterman, who singled, in the first inning, and Leiterman had an RBI groundout in the second. Poynette had the bases loaded in the third but failed to score.
In the fourth, Leiterman doubled, stole third and scored on a throwing error, and Nowell stroked a two-run single.
Tomlinson had an RBI single in the seventh.
“We had a balanced attack, and everybody contributed in some way,” said Tomlinson.
Poynette is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the league, with a 1-0 record in exhibition play.
Next up for Poynette is a game at Rio on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.