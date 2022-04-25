The margin of error for the Poynette baseball team is awfully slim.
Had the Pumas been able to come up with some clutch hitting against Watertown Luther Prep, they might have split their games with the Phoenix and Lake Mills this past week.
Stranding nine baserunners, Poynette lost 5-1 on the road to Luther Prep on Tuesday, April 19. The Pumas had runners in scoring position in every inning, except the seventh, when they went down in order.
“We did a better job of getting baserunners, but we just couldn't come up with clutch hits,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “We continue to work on improving on the defensive side of the game.”
Luther Prep scored three runs in the fifth, manufacturing them out of two hits, one walk and two errors. Poynette loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, as William Plenty scored on a wild pitch. Two strikeouts and a groundout ended the threat.
Wyatt Breuch went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Poynette, as Carter Hansen and Plenty also had hits.
On the mound, Carter Hansen tossed four and a third innings, striking out seven and walking only one. Just two of the five runs he allowed were earned. Michael Leiterman pitched an inning and two-thirds to mop up.
After committing four errors against Luther Prep, the Pumas had five in a 15-1 defeat on Thursday at home against Lake Mills.
The L-Cats plated four runs in the first inning on a single, two doubles and three Puma errors.
“Early errors set an unfortunate tone for the game,” said Tomlinson.
Lake Mills racked up eight doubles in the game, but Poynette pitchers only allowed three walks.
“Lake Mills is a strong offensive team and they showed that again today,” said Tomlinson. “Our pitchers did a better job of minimizing their walks.”
Garrett Thurston had a 2-for-3 day at the plate and scored Poynette’s lone run, with Leiterman driving him in with a double in the fifth inning. Carter Hanson had the Pumas’ only other hit.
Chase Hansen, Evan Ganz and Plenty pitched for Poynette, who host Portage on Monday, April 25.