A long layoff didn’t seem to affect Riley Radewan.
Throwing five and two-thirds innings, Radewan pitched Poynette to a 7-5 victory in Thursday night Home Talent baseball action, just days before they edged Cottage Grove 10-9 with a big comeback.
“That was Riley’s first time on the mount since last fall, and he looked very good,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “He was getting ahead of hitters, and we were solid defensively behind him.”
Against Cottage Grove on Sunday, May 22, Poynette was down 8-1 in the fifth inning, scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally for the win.
“I'm proud of how these guys never give up,” said Tomlinson. “We all know that anything can happen; you just keep grinding away and keep playing well, and try to make things happen.
We were pretty fortunate to come out of here on top today. Grove has always had great hitters, and they showed that again today.”
Kyle Bestul added, “Playing against this team always feels like a rock fight. We're happy to come away with a win against a good team when we didn't play our best.”
The last time Poynette played Cottage Grove in the opening round of the Eastern Section playoffs back on Aug. 8, 2021. This time around, Poynette overcame having two runners thrown out at the plate trying to score in the first and third innings.
Both teams stranded 11 baserunners, as all nine Poynette batters had at least one hit, with seven different players scoring at least one run.
Going 3-for-5, Alex O’Connor led the way for Poynette, as Tomlinson went 2-for-3 and Aaron Krigbaum had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Kory Ryan had two RBIs, and Tomlinson scored two runs and had an RBI.
On the mound, Bestul got the win, going eight innings and allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits. He struck out seven, while Ryan Hutchinson got the save, fanning one in his one inning of work.
In the eighth, Bestul, Dacota Potter and O’Connor all singled to load the bases. A Tomlinson RBI single, a fielder’s choice and Krigbaum’s RBI single made it 9-8. Hutchinson was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. Radewan hit a pop-up behind first base that was dropped, allowing Ryan to score. Krigbaum also tried to score and barely beat the throw home, giving Poynette a 10-9 lead.
In the win over Rio, Hutchinson, Potter and Tomlinson all had two hits, with Ryan and Hutchinson smacking doubles and Hutchinson also hitting a triple.
An RBI triple by Hutchinson scored O’Connor in the first inning, and in the third, Ryan stroked an RBI double, Krigbaum drilled a run-scoring single and Potter hit a two-run single.
In the sixth, an infield error led to a Poynette score, after Potter and Tomlinson singled to kick off the inning.
Eight different Poynette batters had hits, and five had RBIs.
Poynette is now 3-0 in league play, with a 1-0 Night League record, plus a 1-0 mark in exhibition play. They are 5-0 overall.
Next up is a home game against Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., with Poynette traveling to Portage on Sunday for a 2:30 p.m. tilt. It was originally a 1 p.m. start.