It was a battle of the long ball early on. DeForest just kept on hitting.
On Sunday, the Deacons pounded out 17 hits in an 11-2 Home Talent League – Eastern Section win over Poynette, despite Justin Hausser’s two-run homer in the second inning.
“It was one of those days where nothing seemed to go right,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “They hit the ball all over the place, and we hit it right at them.”
The Indians, now 4-3 in league play, couldn’t get any momentum.
“Every time we got something going, they'd turn a double play and kill our rally,” said Tomlinson. “They're a very strong hitting team. They are loaded with some great players.”
DeForest started the fireworks with a three-run home run by Jack Olver in the bottom of the first.
For Poynette, Hausser went 2-for-3 on the day, as did Ian Nowell, with Alex O’Connor going 2-for-4. Hausser’s bomb followed a single by Aaron Krigbaum, but DeForest plated four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to pull away.
The Deacons have won six straight after opening the season with two losses. The 17 hits Poynette gave up were the most since an 11-4 loss to Cottage Grove on June 15, 2021.
The Indians hit into inning-ending double plays in the first, fifth, seventh and eighth innings.
On the mound, Kyle Bestul started and took the loss, going five innings and allowing seven earned runs. He struck out three. Ryan Hutchinson threw three innings and gave up no earned runs.
The Indians committed two errors in the loss.
In Night League play on Thursday, June 16, Poynette fell to Sun Prairie 8-4, as both teams committed three errors.
“We had some chances late in the game, but we just couldn't capitalize,” said Tomlinson.
Poynette fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, but the Indians cut the deficit in half in the second, as two Sun Prairie errors led to the run.
In the fourth, Hausser and Bestul smacked consecutive doubles to make it 6-2. An inning later, Krigbaum’s one-out double set the table for singles by Kory Ryan and Carter Hansen. In the seventh, Hansen had another RBI single, and Poynette loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate. The game ended with a strikeout.
Going 3-for-4, with a double and two RBI, Hansen paced the Poynette attack, while Krigbaum had two hits in three at-bats. Hausser, Bestul and Krigbaum all had doubles for the Indians.
Four pitchers put in work for Poynette, with Hutchinson tagged for the loss, going three innings. Hausser tossed two innings. Only four of the Sun Prairie runs were earned.
Poynette is now 7-5 overall, with a 2-2 Night League record and a 1-0 mark in exhibition play.
The Indians will host Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday, June 21, in a makeup game from May 25. They will travel to Rio on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for a Night League affair, but Poynette has no game scheduled for Sunday League, as the Indians have a bye.