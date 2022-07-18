One game was a pitchers’ duel. The other featured a ninth-inning rally.
Both ended in defeat for the Poynette Indians, who lost to Columbus twice recently.
Sunday’s affair was a heartbreaker, as Poynette led 7-6 going into the final frame at home. Columbus scored five runs in its last at-bat to emerge with an 11-7 in an Eastern Section Sunday League battle.
The Indians stranded 13 baserunners, as they took eight walks and six of their batters were hit by pitches.
“Once again, we get plenty of baserunners, but we struggle with timely hitting,” said Davy Tomlinson, head coach for Poynette.
Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 lead, scoring one run in the first and two more in the third. The Indians broke through in the fourth inning, plating four runs to go on top. Leadoff man Kory Ryan was hit by a pitch, Aaron Krigbaum walked, and Justin Hausser blasted a three-run home run.
The Indians weren’t through, as Jake Keller singled, Carter Hansen walked, and Ian Nowell was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a flyout, Keller scored on a throwing error.
In the fifth, Poynette tacked on another run, as Krigbaum, Hausser and Carter Hansen all walked, and Nowell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Columbus came back to knot the game at 5-5 with a pair of runs in the sixth, but in the bottom of the seventh, Krigbaum walked and Hausser doubled. Pinch running for Krigbaum, Mike Leiterman scored on a throwing error and Alex O’Connor plated Hausser with an RBI single.
Two home runs in the ninth powered Columbus past Poynette.
Hausser and Hansen led the way with two hits apiece, while Kyle Bestul went eight and two thirds innings on the mound, allowing 10 earned runs, striking out six and walking one. Hansen mopped up.
Columbus finished with 15 hits, as eight went for extra bases. Christian Oppor went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and a home run to pace Columbus.
Tomlinson said, “Oppor is likely to be drafted by the MLB today or tomorrow.”
On the bright side, Poynette only committed one error.
“Overall, we are having a pretty good year on the defensive side of things,” said Tomlinson. “The guys continue to improve defensively, keeping us in every ball game.”
It was a much different game on Thursday, as Columbus came to town and scored a run in the seventh to edge Poynette 2-1.
Three Indians’ pitchers kept Columbus’ offense under wraps, as Hansen went three innings and allowed one earned run, while striking out four and walking two. Hausser pitched three scoreless innings, fanning three batters and walking one. He gave up one hit.
Leiterman was saddled with the loss.
It was a bad omen offensively for Poynette in the first inning, as the Indians left the bases loaded.
Poynette scored its lone run in the fifth inning, as Bestul singled, Krigbaum reached on an error and Ryan walked to load the bases. Tomlinson grounded out to plate Bestul.
The Indians were limited to three hits. Three different players had hits for Poynette, who stranded eight runners.
“Once again, our pitching and defense were excellent, but we left too many guys on base,” said Tomlinson.
Dropping to 4-7 in league play, Poynette is 9-11 overall, with a 4-4 mark in Night League play and a 1-0 record in exhibition play.
The Indians were slated to play a makeup game on Monday, July 18, against Sun Prairie, before hosting Montello on Thursday in Night League action and then traveling to Cottage Grove on Sunday for a 1 p.m. game.