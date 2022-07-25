Stranding base runners has been a problem. The defense also let them down.
The result was a pair of losses for Poynette’s Home Talent League team, as Montello scored a 12-5 victory over the Indians in Night League play on Thursday and Cottage Grove won 8-1 on Sunday.
“Leaving too many on base seems to be an unlucky theme for us lately,” said Poynette Manager Davy Tomlinson.
Against Montello, the Indians left 11 on base. At the same time, they gave up 13 walks. In the game, Poynette scored a run in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk by Aaron Krigbaum and added two more in the second on singles by Kory Ryan, Carter Hansen and Jake Keller, with Hansen and Keller collecting RBIs.
However, Montello exploded for 10 runs in the third inning on eight walks, three singles, a double and an error.
“We just couldn't get out of that third inning. Big innings are a killer,” said Tomlinson. “Unfortunately, our pitchers had a rough night with control, and we gave up way too many free passes.”
Poynette tallied a run in the bottom of the third as Justin Hausser led off with a double and scored on an RBI groundout by Krigbaum.
Four straight singles by Alex O’Connor, Ryan, Tomlinson and Hansen pushed across a run in the seventh for the Indians, as Hansen went 3-for-4 on the day. Ryan had two hits in two at-bats.
Owen Wendt was tagged with the loss for Poynette.
Against Cottage Grove, Poynette again grabbed an early lead, as Krigbaum had an RBI single to plate O’Connor, who also singled. The Indians were held in check the rest of the way.
It was a pitchers’ duel for the first four innings, as the two teams combined for five hits and four three-up, three-down innings, according to Tomlinson. Cottage Grove tied it in the fifth and then broke it open with four runs in the sixth.
The key play was a blooper to center field that Jake Keller ran down, making a diving catch. However, the ball came loose when he hit the ground, leading to a two-run single. Another two-run single made it 5-1.
“We had a difficult time in defensively closing out innings, and they made us pay for it,” said Tomlinson. “We were right with them until the sixth when they were able to take the lead. That four-run inning hurt. Jake made a great effort on that play. I'm proud that we continue to play error-free defense.”
Cottage Grove scored one more in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
Poynette totaled only four hits, its second-lowest output of the season. Meanwhile, Cottage Grove scored seven of its eight runs with two outs.
The Indians will not make the playoffs this year. They finish the season with a game at Marshall against Sun Prairie on Thursday in Night League action at 7 p.m., before returning home for the finale against Rio at 1 p.m.
Overall, Poynette is 9-14, including a 4-9 mark in league play. The Indians are 4-5 in Night League games, plus a 1-0 record in exhibition play.