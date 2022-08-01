Poynette ended its Home Talent League season on a high note, crushing Rio 11-2 on Sunday, as Indians hitters only struck out once and Kyle Bestul threw his first complete game of the year.
“Kyle threw one of his best games today, and he was backed by flawless defense,” said Poynette Manager Davy Tomlinson. “It was great to get back to a game with a balanced offensive attack, and a lot of guys contributed.”
Eight players had hits for the Indians, with seven collecting RBIs. Poynette didn’t commit an error.
“Even though we had a down year record-wise, it was great to finish the season with a solid victory where everyone played very well,” said Tomlinson, who drove in three runs.
Bestul notched six strikeouts and just one walk, allowing seven hits.
“I was able to get ahead of hitters today, and the guys in the field did a great job,” said Bestul. “They made some big plays to get us out of a couple of tough situations. It was a great team win, and a good way to end the season.”
In the first inning, Alex O’Connor singled with one out, and Tomlinson executed a hit-and-run single to move O’Connor to third. A sacrifice fly by Kory Ryan plated O’Connor, before Justin Hausser smacked an RBI double to make it 2-0.
Rio tied it up in the top of the second, but Poynette took the lead back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, on an RBI single by Ian Nowell and Steve Leiterman’s run-scoring double.
Tomlinson’s two-run single in the fourth extended the lead to 6-2, and he followed it up with an RBI single in a four-run sixth for Poynette, as O’Connor and Tomlinson scored on wild pitches. Ryan ripped a single and came home on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Krigbaum.
In the seventh, Poynette capped the scoring as Leiterman, who scored three runs, doubled and O’Connor stroked an RBI single.
Meanwhile, Bestul was in complete control, setting down Rio in order in the third, fifth, eighth and ninth innings.
On Thursday, Sun Prairie pounded out 16 hits in a 16-7 win over Poynette, as Hausser led the way for the Indians going 2-for-4 with a double. The Red Birds plated three runs in the second inning and seven in the third to take a 10-1 lead.
The Indians rallied to trim the deficit to 10-7, but Sun Prairie tacked on five runs in the fifth and one more in the six to pull away.
In the third, Poynette got on the board as Ryan walked and later scored on a wild pitch. Hausser’s two-bagger opened the fourth, as Bestul singled and walks to Ryan and Tomlinson forced in Hausser. O’Connor also walked to bring in another run, and Keller and Leiterman also earned free passes. Hausser then drilled a two-run single.
Between the fifth and seventh innings, Poynette only had one baserunner and struck out six times. Michael Leiterman took the loss on the mound, going three innings and allowing nine hits, 10 earned runs and seven walks. Hausser tossed an inning and a third and Dacota Potter mopped up.
“We were down 10-1 early, and I was happy how the guys battled back to make it 10-7,” said Tomlinson. “Unfortunately, that was as close as we'd get.”
The Indians finish the season with a 5-9 record in Eastern Section play and a 4-6 mark in Night League battles. Overall, Poynette was 10-15, with a 1-0 exhibition record.