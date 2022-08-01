Poynette ended its Home Talent League season on a high note, crushing Rio 11-2 on Sunday, as Indians hitters only struck out once and Kyle Bestul threw his first complete game of the year.

“Kyle threw one of his best games today, and he was backed by flawless defense,” said Poynette Manager Davy Tomlinson. “It was great to get back to a game with a balanced offensive attack, and a lot of guys contributed.”