Here's the 2022 Poynette Home Talent League baseball team. Front row: Michael Leiterman, Dacota Potter, Riley Radewan, Jake Keller, Carter Hansen, Steve Leiterman; Back row Alex O'Connor, Justin Hausser, Aaron Krigbaum, Kyle Bestul, Ian Nowell, Kory Ryan, Davy Tomlinson. Not pictured: Ryan Hutchinon, Owen Wendt
Here's the 2022 Poynette Home Talent League baseball team. Front row: Michael Leiterman, Dacota Potter, Riley Radewan, Jake Keller, Carter Hansen, Steve Leiterman; Back row Alex O'Connor, Justin Hausser, Aaron Krigbaum, Kyle Bestul, Ian Nowell, Kory Ryan, Davy Tomlinson. Not pictured: Ryan Hutchinon, Owen Wendt
With runners in scoring position, Poynette just couldn’t seem to get that key hit to get them home in Home Talent League play. A source of frustration all year, it was a real problem that month, even while the Indians were playing almost flawless defense.
“Defensively, we had a pretty good season,” said Indians Head Coach Davy Tomlinson, whose team finished 10-15 overall and seventh in the final Eastern Section standings. “We did a good job of minimizing our mistakes and limiting our opponents’ opportunities. We had a rough stretch in July where we just had a hard time with timely hitting. There was a string of games where we were stranding double-digit runners every game. We would get plenty of baserunners, but we struggled with the clutch hitting.”
The statistics bear that out, as Poynette hit almost .300 as a team. In the field, Alex O’Connor, Kory Ryan and Justin Hausser didn’t commit any errors, as they cleanly handled 79, 62 and 58 chances, respectively.
As a team, the Indians’ fielding percentage was .957. Poynette committed 34 errors in 25 games – an average of just over one per game.
At the plate, the team batting average was .295, as the Indians had an on-base percentage of .415 and a slugging percentage of .375, with 48 extra-base hits. That last number included 39 doubles, three triples and six home runs.
Individually, Hausser hit a team-leading .446, while Ian Nowell and Carter Hansen finished with averages of .405 and .390, respectively.
Tomlinson, who struck out only three times in 90 plate appearances, led the way in RBIs with 21, as Hausser drove in 19 runs. Ryan and O’Connor both scored 17 runs, while Hausser and Ryan Hutchinson crossed the plate 15 times apiece and Tomlinson scored 14 runs.
Hausser supplied most the power for Poynette, cranking out four home runs and 11 doubles to pace the Indians in both categories and collecting a team-high 25 hits. Hutchinson had three triples, while Ryan and Aaron Krigbaum each smacked four doubles.
O’Connor and Krigbaum ended up with 23 and 22 hits, respectively.
In 70 and 57 plate appearances, respectively, Riley Radewan and Hausser struck out only four times each, as they did a good job making contact in their at-bats.
On the mound, Poynette pitchers turned in a staff earned run average of 7.10, keeping opposing hitters to an average of .309. Hutchinson had an ERA of 1.61 in 22 innings pitched, as Kyle Bestul was the workhorse for Poynette, tossing 88 innings. Radewan threw 39 innings.
Hansen limited hitters to a batting average of .241, with as batters hit just .255 against Hutchinson.
Through it all, Poynette stayed competitive all season, giving fans plenty of thrills.
“Despite having a down year record-wise, the guys played hard all the way through to the end,” said Tomlinson, who celebrated 40 years in Home Talent baseball this year. “I was proud of their efforts. It was great to finish the season last week with a very successful day. Once again, we had a loyal following from the community. Our fans continue to be very supportive, and the team greatly appreciates it. It is a great place to play.”