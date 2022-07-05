By Peter Lindblad
There’s nothing wrong with Poynette’s hitting. It’s the timing that’s off.
In recent Home Talent League losses to Wisconsin Dells and Sun Prairie, the Indians stranded 24 baserunners, falling to Wisconsin Dells 5-0 on Thursday and 12-2 to Sun Prairie on July 3 in a game played at Marshall.
They also lost 10-6 to Portage on Monday, July 4.
Against the Dells, Poynette outhit the opposition 9-6, but they couldn’t break through.
“That was just one of those nights where things don't go your way,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “We outhit them and hit the ball hard all night but couldn't come up with clutch hits to knock in any runs.”
The Indians threatened to score in the first inning, as Riley Radewan hit a double. In the second inning, Tomlinson singled and Justin Hausser doubled, but both were stranded. Singles by Jake Keller and Alex O’Connor in the fourth put Poynette in good position to score. Again, both were stranded, as Poynette stranded 10 baserunners.
Meanwhile, Indians’ pitchers had a no-hitter going through the first four innings. Riley Radewan tossed two innings and allowed no earned runs, while walking one and striking out four. Owen Wendt was saddled with the loss, going three innings and giving up two earned runs. Kyle Bestul was tagged for three earned runs in his one inning of work.
At the plate Radewan and Carter Hansen both went 2-for-3.
Defensively, the Indians turned in a third straight game with no errors against Sun Prairie. However, Poynette again struggled to score runs, stranding 14 baserunners. Walks to Radewan and Dacota Potter opened the fourth inning, with Ian Nowell following with a single and Steve Leiterman hitting a run-scoring single and Tomlinson driving in a run.
Sun Prairie was powered by a three-run homer in the third inning, before erupting for six runs in the fifth inning. In the fifth, Poynette left the bases loaded.
Steve Leiterman went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Indians, with Radewan going 2-for-2.
Radewan took the loss, allowing 10 earned runs in his five innings.
“We continue to get plenty of baserunners, but we're struggling with timely hitting,” said Tomlinson. “However, we continue to play well defensively.”
On July 4, the fireworks came in the sixth inning, when Portage exploded for runs to rally for the win. Poynette took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning, added another run in the second and two more in the fourth to go up 6-2. But the Skeeters mounted a comeback.
Aaron Krigbaum turned in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, while Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-3 and O’Connor had an RBI double in the first inning.
Hutchinson also pitched two-thirds of an inning, as Bestul went five and a third innings, giving up seven earned runs.
Also in that first inning, Kory Ryan hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in a run, with Krigbaum following up with an RBI single. In the second, Hansen and Tomlinson walked, and Hansen scored on a wild pitch. Poynette left the bases loaded.
Tomlinson smacked a two-run single in the fourth, before Portage scored eight runs on six singles, four walks and an error.
The game was called on account of rain and poor field conditions after the sixth. There were two rain delays.
“Portage was able to come up with a big inning in the sixth, and we weren't able to recover,” said Tomlinson. “Unfortunately, the weather shortened the game, and we had no more chances.”
Poynette drops to 4-5 in league play, with a 4-3 Night League mark and a 9-8 overall record.
On Sunday, the Indians travel to Monona for a 1 p.m. game. Tomlinson said there’s usually no Night League game during week of July 4.