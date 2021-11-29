Charity didn’t begin at home for the Poynette High School girls’ basketball team.
In a 64-46 season-opening loss at New Glarus on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Pumas closed to within five points at 38-33 with 12 minutes left in the game. The Glarner Knights shot 19-for-24 from the free throw line as they pulled away down the stretch.
“New Glarus is a very good team, athletic with good size,” said Tom Mackey, Poynette’s head coach. “For most of the game they pressed us, and I thought we did OK for our first game even though we had 20 turnovers. We had more turnovers on our half-court offense than we did from their press.”
Lifting the lid on the 2021-22 campaign, Poynette starts off 0-1 overall. New Glarus, 1-0, is a member of the Capitol South Conference, while the Pumas reside in the Capitol North.
The Glarner Knights were led by Lindsey Schadewalt, who made 13 free throws while pouring in a game-high 31 points.
Poynette’s Rachel Yelk turned in a strong all-around performance, with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Freshman Mercedi Lapacek chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals in a starting role, while junior Laken Wagner had eight points and three rebounds. Junior Brooke Steinhorst also hauled in six rebounds.
There were two areas on offense that let the Pumas down.
“I was disappointed with our free throw shooting of 9-for-24 and also our 3-point shooting of 3-for-19,” said Mackey. “Last year, I said many a time that we are a good shooting team, but for some reason, we struggle at times in our games. Once we get our confidence in making the open shot and valuing the free throw opportunities, we will be competitive in most games.”
Poynette travels to Wisconsin Dells tonight, Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. The Dells went 10-2 last year and claimed a share of the South Central title along with Westfield, who the Pumas play on Friday, Dec. 3 at home at 7:30 p.m.