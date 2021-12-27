An 0-8 start is not what the Poynette boys’ basketball team hoped for heading into the 2021-22 campaign. There is some reason for optimism, however, after the Pumas limited Parkview’s offense in a 53-43 non-conference loss on Tuesday, Dec 21.
“I thought our defense was the best it's been this season in this game,” said Cody Odegaard. “Our intensity and toughness was high, but we still lacked to finish with rebounds at times. We settled too much on offense and got caught shooting from the perimeter too much vs their zone. I think we have capable shooters in our program. Just need everyone to get confidence in their abilities and to play within themselves.”
Against Parkview, Aiden Klosky led the Pumas in scoring with 16 points, while Brett Hackbart added 10 and Liam Napralla finished with five.
The previous two games, Poynette fell to Marshall on Dec. 14 by a score of 77-35, followed by an 83-47 defeat at the hands of Portage on Dec. 17.
Marshall has a strong team this year.
“Tough road game for us, with them being ranked top 10 in our division,” said Odegaard. “First half wasn't our best effort, but we came out in the second half and put together a nice run. I was proud of our effort in the second half. Hope that effort continues in future games.”
Klosky again was the Pumas’ leading scorer, finishing with 14 points against Marshall. Hackbart chipped in with nine points, while Lucas Pickarts totaled six.
Portage’s height was a problem for Poynette.
“Another tough road matchup for us,” said Odegaard. “They had a lot of size across the board, and it showed. Our physicality got better as the game progressed. Still have to work on getting better at the little things to finish possessions on offense and defense.”
Brock Chadwick paced Poynette with 14 points, as Hackbart put in 11 and Napralla scored eight.
Poynette was slated to go to La Crosse on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28, to take part in the Aquinas Tournament. The Pumas open with the home team.