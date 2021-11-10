The help wanted sign is out, as the Poynette High School girls’ basketball team looks for scorers.
Until strong offensive threats emerge in 2021-22, the Pumas will rely on defensive pressure to put points on the board.
“We will have to play great defense to create our offense,” said Tom Mackey, Poynette’s head coach. “If we can create turnovers to get use some easy baskets that will help us settle in as we look for our scoring leaders to develop this season.”
Last season, the Pumas finished 6-10 overall and 2-6 in Capitol North Conference play in Mackey’s first year at the helm. This will be his 13th year overall as a head coach.
The Pumas need to replace Megan Reddeman and Katelyn Chadwick, the team’s two leading scorers from last season. Reddeman also led the team in rebounding and steals, as she earned second-team all-conference honors.
Chadwick was second in scoring and steals for Poynette.
Returning seven letterwinners, the Pumas have plenty of players vying to fill their shoes, including three returning starters in senior Rachel Yelk and juniors Hadley Walters and Laken Wagner.
Other letterwinners back for Poynette include senior Ashia Meister, juniors Emma McGlynn and Brooke Steinhorst, and sophomore Codi Woodward.
“Over overall team depth should be good, but we lack height,” said Mackey.
Adding to that depth are a host of players expected to make significant contributions including seniors Leah Hutchinson and Olivia Ripp, sophomores Cayvery LaSarge, Ryli Theis and Val Heath, and freshman Mercedi Lapacek.
It’ll be all hands on deck for a Puma team wanting to make a splash in a very tough conference that includes defending state champion Lake Mills. Mackey expects others like Columbus, Watertown Luther Prep, Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi to be competitive as well.
“Looking forward to my second year at Poynette, and I see a bright future ahead,” said Mackey. “We have good overall numbers for player participation, which should help us be competitive within our practice sessions,” said Mackey.
Poynette opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at New Glarus.