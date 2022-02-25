Tom Mackey couldn’t have written a better ending.
While the Poynette girls’ basketball team’s 60-56 WIAA regional opening win at Deerfield didn’t go exactly according to script, the Pumas enjoyed how it played out.
“With a one-point loss to Watertown Luther Prep, a five-point loss to defending state champ Lake Mills, a six-point loss to Columbus, an eight-point loss to Lakeside Lutheran and a three-point loss to Lodi, we showed such composure at the end of this game and during the timeouts at the end of this game I could see in the players eyes they believed they could win,” said Mackey.
Next up for the Pumas (9-15 overall) is a regional semifinal game at Belleville on Friday, Feb. 25.
Poynette played a solid first half on the road, taking a 32-28 lead at intermission with a balanced offensive attack. Hadley Walters and Mercedi Lapacek had seven points apiece, while Laken Wagner and Brooke Steinhorst chipped in with five each.
The bench contributed as well, with Grace Berner and Ashia Meister throwing in three points each.
“The girls ran our offense well getting some easy baskets off some good screens to give us that open look,” said Mackey.
Then, the Pumas went cold for a stretch, as the Demons opened the second half on an 11-1 run to go up 39-33.
“We did not make our first basket until the 8:38 mark of the second half when Grace Gavinski made a layup off of a set play,” said Mackey.
Still, Deerfield was able to keep a five-point lead throughout the second half. With 2:20 remaining, Poynette decided to foul to try to make up a 52-47 deficit.
After a missed free throw, the Pumas executed a set play perfectly, as Steinhorst made a slick pass to a wide-open Wagner, who knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 52-50.
“The play we ran ‘Emerald’ was designed to get us a quick basket to a cutting Brooke Steinhorst for a layup. But once Brooke got open, Laken Wagner's defender left her to cover Brooke and then Brooke hit Laken in the corner for that big 3-point shot,” explained Mackey.
Poynette fouled again at the 1:43 mark. Deerfield missed the charity shots, and Walters drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give the Pumas a 53-52 lead.
Deerfield took back the lead at 1:15 mark, turning a long offensive rebound into a driving layup for a 54-53 advantage. Walters responded with a big 3-pointer from the wing, as Poynette went back up 56-54 with 1:04 left.
A Demons miss led to Walters grabbing the rebounding, dribbling up court and getting fouled. She made two free throws to extend Poynette’s advantage to 58-54 with 22 seconds left. Two Deerfield free throws made it a two-point game, with 12.9 seconds.
Hadley got fouled again and sank one free throw. The Demons misfired again from the foul line and Gavinski made a free throw to seal the victory.
“We have played in some close games as we finished out the season and tonight, we played with great poise and confidence with the season on the line,” said Mackey. “Despite our cold shooting to start the second half, we hit three consecutive 3-pointers late in the game to go from down 52-47 to take a 56-54 lead.”
Walters led Poynette in scoring with 17 points, going 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-9 from the free throw line. She also had two steals and two rebounds.
Lapacek and Steinhorst turned in solid efforts, with each scoring 10 points and Lapacek hauling in six rebounds and Steinhorst snagging five boards.
Wagner finished with eight points and five rebounds, while Berner totaled nine points and two rebounds.
“It was such a great win for a team that had some tough end-of-the-season losses,” said Mackey. “We learned in those late season Capitol North Conference losses that we could compete with any opponent. This victory over a very talented Deerfield team on the road shows we have a bright future for girls’ basketball at Poynette.”
Deerfield was undefeated in the Trailways South Conference at 12-0 and had an overall record of 16-7.