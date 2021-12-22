hot featured Poynette Girls Baskeball Poynette girls' basketball team's game against Necedah cancelled plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Poynette girls’ basketball team’s game against Necedah that was scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, was cancelled.Injury and illness issues for Necedah caused the cancellation. Pumas coach Tom Mackey said the two teams are trying to reschedule the game for a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Puma wrestlers split matches against Pardeeville, Wisconsin Dells Village of Poynette plans on extended background check with new Reserve Class B liquor license Village of Poynette nearing final step to allow ATV/UTV traffic on roadways Poynette School Board approves dropping mandatory masks beginning Jan. 3 Rate increases to sewer, stormwater utility approved by Poynette Village Board Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin