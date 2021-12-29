An offensive explosion lifted the Poynette girls’ basketball team to its first win of the season, as the Pumas rolled past Pecatonica 72-31 on the first day of the Rio Christmas Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
It was a great first win for us, and we showed that we are capable of scoring points, as I have mentioned in the past,” said Poynette Head Coach Tom Mackey. “I have a good shooting team and today we were confident in our shooting. We made 13 3-point baskets. We have not had a game in two weeks, but we have had some very competitive practices in that time frame, and I am proud of the team for their good work ethic.”
Taking a 32-17 lead at the half, Poynette executed well throughout, recording season highs in rebounds (48), assists (18) and steals (22). The Pumas also had a season-low in turnovers with 15.
“Pecatonica had five wins going into today's game, so it was nice for our team to play two good halves,” said Mackey, who noted that Hadley Walters had a tremendous all-around game.
Walters just missed a triple-double, totaling 27 points. She drilled five 3-pointers and hit 6-of-8 free throws. She also collected nine rebounds, eight steals and five assists.
Starting her first game of the season, Ashia Meister finished with 10 points, knocking down two from beyond the 3-point arc. Olivia Ripp added seven points for Poynette.
Also making her first start of the year was freshmen Grace Gavinski, who totaled seven points, six rebounds and two assists. Meanwhile, sophomore Cayvery LaSarge came off the bench to lead Poynette in rebounds with 15 – eight of them offensive boards.
“She also had four steals to give us great energy off the bench,” said Mackey.
The Pumas were scheduled to play Barneveld at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rio Tournament. Poynette then goes to Cambridge on Monday, Jan. 3, before the Pumas travel to Baraboo on Tuesday, Jan. 4.