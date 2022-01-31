The trap worked once down the stretch, but it didn’t stop Watertown Luther Prep a second time.
With a late score, the Phoenix pulled out a 52-51 Capitol North Conference win over the Poynette girls’ basketball team on Friday, Jan. 28, to break the Pumas’ hearts.
“They take a timeout to set up their last play which led to them to score the winning basket,” said Poynette Head Coach Tom Mackey. “I was disappointed with myself for not changing our defensive strategy on their last play. I stayed with our trap as it was effective the possession before, but I should have denied Grace Schmidt the ability to get the ball. She is one of the top players in the State of Wisconsin and is going to play D-1 college ball in California.”
With the loss, the Pumas fall to 6-11 overall and 2-4 in league play, while Watertown Luther Prep moved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the Capitol North.
Poynette trailed 24-22 at the half, but the Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to start the second half to go up 32-22. The Pumas played Luther Prep on Dec. 9, 2021, and they were down by a point at the half. That time, Poynette scored only 13 points in the second half.
The Pumas put up more of a fight on Friday, responding by scoring the next eight points to close to within 32-30. The two teams slugged it out from there, with Watertown Luther Prep taking a 47-41 lead with four minutes to play.
Grace Berner scored and was fouled but missed the free throw. Cayvery LaSarge grabbed the rebound and scored on a putback, cutting the deficit to 47-45. Grace Gavinski sank twlo clutch free throws to tie the game at 47 with 3:09 to play.
A Luther Prep 3-pointer gave the lead back to the Phoenix. A perfect lob pass from Berner into the post to LaSarge led to another Puma basket, cutting the Luther Prep advantage to 50-49 with 25 seconds to play.
Mackey called a timeout, and Poynette’s trapping defense caused a jump ball with 13.2 seconds left. Inbounding the ball, Rachel Yelk hit Mercedi Lapacek upcourt, and she made a layup to give Poynette a 51-50 lead with 9.6 seconds to play.
“It was a great team effort for us to get back in the game, [and] then to take the lead,” said Mackey, “but [we] just could not quite pull out the victory.’
Of Poynette’s 51 points, 31 came from the Pumas’ bench. Codi Woodward made four 3-pointers to pace Poynette in scoring with 14 points. Brooke Steinhorst and LaSarge turned in strong performances off the bench, with Steinhorst collecting five points and three rebounds and LaSarge totaling six points and five rebounds.
The Pumas got contributions from all corners, as point guard Grace Gavinski had nine points, as Lapacek finished with six rebounds and four points, and Laken Wagner gathered four rebounds and two steals. Yelk led Poynette with five assists, and Hadley Walters led Poynette with four steals.
Poynette knocked down nine treys, compared to Luther Prep’s eight. The Phoenix made 10 free throws to Poynette’s six.
“I am proud of how we continue to better ourselves at practice and in the games, and we are gaining confidence that we can be competitive each and every game,” said Mackey. “Tough loss, but I believe that we will learn from it – I know I will.”
Poynette is scheduled to play a home game against Adams-Friendship on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before hitting the road to take on Lake Mills on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Pumas host Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 11.