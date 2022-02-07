It was a dogfight for the defending state champs.
Going toe-to-toe with Lake Mills, the Poynette girls’ basketball team succumbed to the L-Cats 60-55 on Thursday, Feb. 3, in a tough place to play, but not before giving them all they wanted and then some.
“The first time we played them they beat us 69-42, so we truly have made tremendous progress in improving our quality of play,” said Poynette Head Coach Tom Mackey. “I am so very proud of this team as they continue to work hard to get better each and every day.”
Lake Mills went into the game with a 16-4 overall record, with the L-Cats sitting in first place in the Capitol North Conference.
Two days before the Lake Mills game, the Pumas (7-12 overall, 2-5 in Capitol North play) ran past Adams-Friendship 53-38 in a non-conference affair.
After a scheduled home game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, against Columbus, the Pumas were slated to host Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 11. Poynette then welcomes Mauston on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Lake Mills 60, Poynette 55
With four minutes remaining, the Pumas moved ahead 49-48. It was a seesaw battle the rest of the way, but the L-Cats made the plays down the stretch to get the win.
“We did have scoring opportunities to expand our lead but just did not make the key shots towards the end of the game,” said Mackey. “It was a great environment to play in front of an enthusiastic crowd for both teams, and I was so pleased with how we held our composure to battle right to the end especially on the road.”
Hadley Walters led Poynette in scoring with 16 points and also collected four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
“Hadley was playing with great determination but was in foul trouble and eventually fouled out,” said Mackey, who also credited Grace Gavinski with a solid game, as she scored 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Mackey said, “She really held her own as our point guard with their constant pressure on defense.”
Mercedi Lapacek was in the process of having her best game of the year, according to Mackey, but she also was plagued with foul trouble. Despite limited playing time and eventually fouling out, she still had 10 pts and five rebounds.
Brooke Steinhorst finished with three points, five rebounds and two assists in limited minutes, as she also faced foul trouble for most of the game and fouled out.
Poynette 53, Adams-Friendship 38
Up 29-18 at the half, the Pumas cruised to victory, despite some offensive struggles.
“It was not one of our better shooting nights (7-of-40 from 3-point range and 14-of-36 from 2-point range), but we played good ‘D’ and created 15 turnovers which led to some easy baskets,” said Mackey. “We knew that they run a very good 1-3-1 trap, so we looked to push the ball up court before they could set it up. While our shooting percentage was not great, we did have some good open looks which I was pleased with.”
Walters again paced the Pumas with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Mackey said Gavinski did a nice job as point guard, scoring 12 points, while also gathering six rebounds, along with two assists and two steals.
Turning in a strong all-around performance, Rachel Yelk added five points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
“It was important for us to get a win tonight after coming off that heartbreaking loss to Watertown Luther Prep (the previous) Friday night,” said Mackey.
The win over Adams-Friendship was Poynette’s first home victory of the season. It was only the fourth home game of 2021-22 for the Pumas.