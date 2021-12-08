Tom Mackey sees potential in his Poynette girls’ basketball team, despite the Pumas’ 0-4 start to the season.
Against powerful Westfield – ranked third in Division 4 – on Friday, Dec. 3. Poynette held the Pioneers’ two best players in check and had leads in the first half, but the Pumas eventually fell 66-50 at home.
Poynette also got out ahead of Sauk Prairie in the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 7, but the Eagles outlasted the Pumas 57-48.
“Our Westfield game showed us what we are capable of doing,” said Mackey, head coach of Poynette. “We were tied 30-30 at the half & held leads at various times throughout the first half. It was a great half of defense as we put to use our Shadow 2 Defense, which is similar to triangle and 2. Our goal was to shut down there top two scorers and overall very talented players Carly Drew and Haddie Showen. In the first half we held those two to a combined 10 points. They had 2 other players – Trista Drew (16 points) and Nadia Hoffa (11 points) – step up and have a major impact in their victory.”
After playing at Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Dec. 9, Poynette travels to Belleville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Westfield 66, Poynette 50
Mackey said Brooke Steinhorst had her finest game for Poynette with 17 points and eight rebounds to go along with her tough defense.
Hadley Walters also was praised by Mackey for a fine defensive effort, as she had 17 points and five rebounds. Rachel Yelk collected seven rebounds and three steals for the Pumas.
“Olivia Ripp also played a significant role in our Shadow 2 coverage,” said Mackey. “We continue to show improvement but must maintain our intensity for two halves.”
Sauk Prairie 57, Poynette 48
The Pumas trailed 29-24 at the half. Ball security was an issue for Poynette.
“In the first half we once again lead at various times but committed too many turnovers to allow them to take the lead into halftime,” said Mackey.
Steinhorst paced Poynette in scoring with 11 points, despite being in foul trouble throughout the game, according to Mackey.
Mercedi Lapacek had eight points for the Pumas.
“The story of the game was our 21 first half turnovers as a result of their different presses and traps and their offensive rebounding, which gave them many easy baskets,” said Mackey. “I was pleased that we only had eight second half turnovers and also for the game we shot 13-of-16 from the free throw line, which has been a point of emphasis for us in practice.”
Poynette was down by just three points with a minute to play. Mackey said the Pumas couldn’t get a stop when they needed it.
“While our season record is 0-4, the teams that have beaten us are a combined 16-4,” said Mackey. “Our next two games on the road at Watertown Luther Prep (4-1) and at Belleville (6-0) will continue to make us challenge ourselves to show that we take pride in improving each & every game.”