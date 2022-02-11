Unfortunately, the Poynette girls’ basketball team’s rally fell short in a 66-60 loss at home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to Columbus.
“Once again we played a tough conference opponent right down to the end of the game but just came up on the wrong end of the final score,” said Pumas Head Coach Tom Mackey.
Trailing 42-32 at the half, Poynette kept fighting back in the second half.
“A few times, in both the first and second half, we found ourselves down by double digit points, but we found a way to keep the game within reach,” said Mackey. “At halftime, I knew that we had given up too many points for us to have a chance to win so we made some defensive changes, and my team did a great job of executing our second half game plan.”
The Pumas needed to slow down the Cardinals’ best players.
“We switched to a ‘shadow 2 Defense’ to attempt to shut down their top two scorers, who had combined for 24 first half points,” said Mackey. “The two of them only scored two points in the second half. A special mention should be given to both Rachel Yelk and Grace Gavinski, who were our main two ‘shadow’ defenders and did a great job in shutting down the two Columbus girls.”
The Pumas pulled to within two points of Columbus late, but they missed some key free throws in bonus situations.
Hadley Walters had another strong performance, leading Poynette in scoring with 12 points and adding six rebounds and five steals. Along with their smothering defensive efforts, Yelk had eight points and two rebounds and Gavinski totaled nine points, two rebounds and one steal.
“Grace Berner came off the bench to give us solid minutes and contributed seven points and six rebounds,” said Mackey. “Mercedi Lapacek had a good game with eight points and five rebounds. Laken Wagner and Codi Woodward each had eight points.”
Mackey feels Poynette is on the verge of something big.
“We are getting very close to really having a breakout game,” said Mackey. “The girls are showing that no matter the score we will compete right up to the final buzzer. As a coach all I can ask of my team is to continue to show improvement each practice and game, and we are truly doing that.”
Now 7-13 overall and 2-6 in conference play, the Pumas were scheduled to host Lakeside Lutheran on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with a home game against Mauston on Tuesday, Feb. 15.