Cold shooting in the second half doomed the Poynette girls’ basketball in a 53-37 road loss to Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Dec. 9.
It was a different story in the first half, as the Pumas trailed 25-24 at intermission.
“Once again, we had leads at different points in the first half but just had a poor second half of shooting going 0-for-11 from 3-point range and 3-for-7 from the free throw line,” said Poynette Head Coach Tom Mackey.
The Pumas dropped to 0-5 on the season, despite playing tough defense against Luther Prep’s best player.
“Our team played with tremendous intensity throughout the first half and our defensive effort in the first half was outstanding against a very talented team led by Grace Schmidt, who is not only a top player in the Capitol North Conference but also in the State of Wisconsin,” said Mackey. “At 6'1" she has both a strong inside/outside game, and I thought we did a great job in limiting her scoring opportunities which was part of our game plan. We held her to six baskets for the game, but her 8-of-10 free throw shooting was a big factor in their second half scoring. Two of their guards, Audrey deBoer and Eleanor Wendorff, each had eight second half points that helped them extend their lead.”
Poynette’s Hadley Walters had a big night offensively, scoring a game-high 24 points. She connected on three 3-point shots and went 5-for-7 from the free throw line. Nobody else had more than five points for the Pumas.
Laken Wagner and Brooke Steinhorst led Poynette in rebounding with seven each.
Another tough game awaits the Pumas on Tuesday, Dec. 14, as they go on the road to face Belleville. The Wildcats are 6-0 on the season and average 66 points per game, while allowing only 35 points per game, according to Mackey.
“We continue to compete hard each and every game, and that is all a coach can ask of his team,” said Mackey.