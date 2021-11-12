The way Cody Odegaard sees it, everybody’s in the same boat.
That means the race for the Capitol North Conference boys’ basketball crown in 2021-22 is up for grabs.
“I think all teams lost critical players from last season,” said Odegaard, who is going into his sixth year as head coach of the Poynette High School boys basketball team. “Quite a few teams will be young. Our conference is always competitive year in and year out. So, I expect a battle every night.”
The Pumas finished the 2020-21 campaign 13-8 overall and 3-4 in league play. Only one starter returns for Poynette this season, but seven letterwinners are back. Six letterwinners have moved on.
“Our goal this season is to be competitive,” said Odegaard. “As of now I think we stand in the middle of the pack in our conference. We want to come in every night and compete, whether playing a game or practicing. To reach our goals, we’ll have to come to work every day and improve individually and collectively.”
In assessing his team, Odegaard listed post play, outside shooting and athleticism as strengths, while rebounding, defensive mindset and ball security are areas for improvement.
Looking at the conference, Odegaard cited Lakeside Lutheran as the favorite to take the Capitol North title. He thinks Lake Mills will probably be runner-up, with Columbus as a dark horse challenger for the conference championship.
The Pumas open the season Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Baraboo.