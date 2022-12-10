Klosky back on the court
Buy Now

Poynette’s Aiden Klosky (5) dribbles on the perimeter in the Pumas’ 65-50 non-conference boys’ basketball loss to Aquinas at home on Saturday night. After missing the first two games, Klosky returned to lead the Pumas in scoring with 22 points.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Aquinas needed some space.

Clinging to a small lead for most the night, the Blugolds eventually pulled away for a 65-50 win over a Poynette boys’ basketball team that kept it close, until the Pumas ran out of gas.