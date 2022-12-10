Aquinas needed some space.
Clinging to a small lead for most the night, the Blugolds eventually pulled away for a 65-50 win over a Poynette boys’ basketball team that kept it close, until the Pumas ran out of gas.
They couldn’t get over the hump.
“We’ve just got to stress game situations,” said Cody Odegaard, head coach for Poynette. “We were down four to six points and then got it down to two, but let it get away. We’re just focusing on game situations.”
A 3-pointer by Walter Berns with 8:10 remaining in the game was a big blow to the Pumas’ hopes of a rally. The shot from the wing pushed Aquinas’ lead to double digits for the first time in the game, as the Bluegolds went up 47-36.
Poynette trimmed the deficit to seven, as Aiden Klosky powered inside for a basket at the 5:57 mark of the second half. The Pumas had a chance to cut it further, as Bryce Frey was undercut and fouled on the play to get the ball back. They couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, and Aquinas kept widening its advantage.
Berns, a 6’4” junior, led all scorers with 24 points, while Klosky, a 6’5” forward who missed the Pumas’ first two games, finished with a team-high 22.
“We have to get used to his big presence as a scoring option,” said Odegaard.
Kameryn Colstad and Brett Hackbart also scored in double figures for the Pumas, totaling 12 and 12 points, respectively. Turnovers were a problem for Poynette, as the Pumas dropped to 0-3 on the season after the non-conference loss. Aquinas goes to 4-0.
“We just have to focus on the fundamentals,” said Odegaard. “We had about 18 or 19 turnovers, and that’s too high. We talked about cutting them down and being strong with the ball.”
