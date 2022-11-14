Back for more
Brett Hackbart is one of the leading scorers the Poynette boys’ basketball team brings back for 2022-23.

 By Peter Lindblad

Last year’s growing pains could lead to better things for the Poynette boys’ basketball team in 2022-23.

Almost all starters are back from a Puma team that went 4-22 overall in 2021-22 and 1-9 in a tough Capitol North Conference. That gives Poynette some optimism, as the Pumas look to be a high-scoring offensive team.