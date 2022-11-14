Last year’s growing pains could lead to better things for the Poynette boys’ basketball team in 2022-23.
Almost all starters are back from a Puma team that went 4-22 overall in 2021-22 and 1-9 in a tough Capitol North Conference. That gives Poynette some optimism, as the Pumas look to be a high-scoring offensive team.
“We were very young and inexperienced last season,” said Cody Odegaard, head coach for Poynette, who is entering his seventh year with the Pumas. “We bring back four of five starters and have good size from top to bottom. I think we need to find our identity on the defensive end to be successful. Although we have guys who can put the ball in the hoop, we have to defend night in and night out consistently with effort and intensity.”
The Pumas did lose six letterwinners from last season’s team, but seven return for a Poynette team loves to shoot from long range.’
“We like to run the dribble drive motion, giving our guys space to create and shoot or find the open shooter for 3,” said Odegaard. “We have two of our three leading scorers back in Aiden Klosky (16.3 points per game) and Brett Hackbart (11.9 ppg). I’m looking for great improvement out of both of those guys – not only scoring but creating for their open teammates.”
The key for Poynette will be getting stops on the defensive end.
“We play primarily man-to-man defense,” said Odegaard. “Looking for us to be more disciplined and have better on ball- and help-side defense. With our size I’m hoping to have a lot of rim protection in the paint.”
Competing in the Capitol North is not for the faint of heart. Odegaard figures Lakeside Lutheran is the favorite this season, with Lake Mills nipping at their heels. Columbus is a dark horse possibility for the conference title. Poynette could give them all fits, though.
“Capitol North is always stacked with talent,” said Odegaard. “We return a couple first team all-league guys who can be a nightmare to prepare for and guard. All six teams are competitive and our conference helps us grow throughout the season and compete at the highest level playing a lot of D3 teams.”
Odegaard likes the Pumas’ depth, as well as their size and length. He also believes they’ll shoot the ball well from outside. They’ll need to be stronger hitting the boards, while ratcheting up the defensive intensity and increasing their desire to guard teams, according to Odegaard, who also likes the team chemistry.
“As a group I think we have a couple guys that can insert themselves into new roles for us this season,” said Odegaard. “We have a good core of our guys back from last year's squad. Development and adjustment for some newcomers will be vital to our success.”