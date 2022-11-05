Introductions are in order, as Lance Fritz takes over as head girls’ basketball coach at Poynette.
Fritz replaces Tom Mackey, who guided the Pumas to a 9-16 overall record in 2021-22 and a 2-8 mark in Capitol North Conference play.
With nine returning letterwinners, the Pumas have some experienced players back, but there will be a learning curve.
“This team brings a lot of athleticism and toughness,” said Fritz. “We are excited about our potential as a team. As for challenges, we know we will face growing pains that come with a new system, but we are confident things will come together as the season progresses.”
Improvement could come slowly, but Fritz is hoping everything will come together for Poynette for a postseason run.
“Our goal each day is to just be the best team we can be at improving,” said Fritz. “Nothing is going to happen overnight. We hope to see steady progress so that by the time the tournament is here, our team is peaking on all cylinders.”
Among the letterwinners back for Poynette are Hadley Walters, Mercedi Lepacek, Laken Wagner, Codi Woodward, Cayvery LaSarge, Grace Gavinski, Ryli Theis, Brooke Steinhorst and Emma McGylnn.
Defenses will find that guarding the Pumas will be exhausting. Their offense will be constantly moving.
“Our program is motion based,” said Fritz. “We look to get players moving and finding roles within the offense that can fit their strengths. Regardless of the system, we know execution is most important.”
Fritz is keeping his defensive plans close to his vest.
“We have a primary look that I don’t want to dive into,” said Fritz. “However, we will look to use our athleticism and cause problems for our opponents. We hope to make defense our staple but fully understand it’s going to take relentless effort and limiting second shots. I really believe this group is excited for our style of play.”
Poynette is hoping to make some noise in the Capitol North this season. It won’t be easy, though.
“The conference is historically tough,” said Fritz. “We see teams at the state tournament, so we are looking forward to the challenge. In many ways, you are who you play, so I think these games against are great for tournament preparation.”
Three teams, in particular, will be vying for the top spots.
“Columbus is very talented and I think will make a push on the top spot,” said Fritz, “but I think Lakeside (Lutheran) will mix it up, too. You can’t count Lake Mills out either as they have had a lot of success.”
Walters will be counted on to provide leadership for the Pumas.
“I’d love to see Hadley Walters have a great final season,” said Fritz. “The experience she brings is huge for the team, so I look forward to showing what she can do. I think we have a few girls that could break out. I am excited about this group as a whole because I believe we have some great pieces.:”
Deep, with a strong competitive spirit, the 2022-23 Pumas will be a problem for a lot of teams this season.
“I really think we have athletes and girls who are hungry to be successful,” said Fritz. “If we channel that in a positive way, we could be a tough team for anyone.”
In time, Poynette could become more than just a tough out.
“Anytime you get a new coach, learn a new system, things take time,” said Fritz. “We will have our growing pains, but the quicker we come together, the faster we can yield good results. This team has a variety of girls who, at any given night, could go off for a big night, so I am looking forward to seeing how we compete each and every night.”