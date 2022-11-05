Walters runs the offense
Buy Now

Hadley Walters (2) handles the ball in an offensive set for the Poynette girls’ basketball team in the Pumas’ 52-51 Capitol North Conference loss to Watertown Luther Prep on Friday, Jan. 28.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

Introductions are in order, as Lance Fritz takes over as head girls’ basketball coach at Poynette.

Fritz replaces Tom Mackey, who guided the Pumas to a 9-16 overall record in 2021-22 and a 2-8 mark in Capitol North Conference play.