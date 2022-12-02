They took care of business against Portage. Then, the Poynette girls’ basketball team couldn’t put it all together against Cambridge.
After throttling the Warriors 70-8 in non-conference play on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Pumas couldn’t overcome their offensive struggles in a 56-41 home loss to Cambridge on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“This loss is one in which we need to learn and grow from,” said Lance Fritz, head coach of the Pumas, talking about the Cambridge game. “We struggled scoring even when getting pretty good looks all night. Defensively, we played tough, but it was a challenge when we couldn't play complementary basketball. This experience was a good one in the sense that it exposes areas we need to improve. I am very confident that this group will bounce back and get better because of it.”
Now 2-3 overall, Poynette will travel to Waterloo on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a Capitol Conference crossover battle between North and South division teams.
Only Codi Woodward scored in doubles figures for the Pumas, finishing with 10 points. She also had three assists. Hadley Walters had eight points, to go with four steals, four assists and three rebounds.
Cayvery La Sarge and Mercedi Lapacek each had seven points.
Poynette 70, Portage 8
The Pumas had little trouble with a downtrodden Portage team.
“I was really proud of our girls for going out and playing hard the whole game,” said Fritz. “We executed on both ends and had the chance to get a lot of players in the game, which was beneficial. I have tremendous respect for the girls in Portage. They played hard as well in a difficult situation. I give Coach (Jessica) Howe and that team a lot of credit. We hope to build some momentum from this for our games moving forward.”
Poynette jumped out to a 52-5 lead at the half. Walters paced the Pumas with 19 points, while also hauling in eight rebounds, dishing out two assists and getting two steals.
Capri Lapacek finished with 16 points. Emma Gavinski had a team-high four steals, as Laken Wagner totaled nine points.