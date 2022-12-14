Lessons were learned.
After losing a lead late against Waterloo on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Poynette girls’ basketball team (4-4 overall) was able to make the necessary plays two days later against Wisconsin Heights the Pumas needed to pull out a win.
Hadley Walters poured in 19 points, had three steals and hauled in 14 rebounds in Poynette’s 60-54 victory at Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Dec. 8.
“I felt we took what happened on Tuesday and used it to finish this game,” said Lance Fritz, head coach of the Pumas. “Wisconsin Heights played hard all night, but our girls kept responding. I was so happy with that.”
Poynette led 27-25 at the half. The Pumas made some changes that helped them get the victory.
“Our start to the game was a bit slow but we continued to chip away,” said Fritz. “At halftime we made a couple adjustments that the girls executed very well. Near the end of the game, we took care of the ball, hit free throws and showed the progress we needed to make. Our goal is to build on this and keep getting better as a team.”
Codi Woodward had 12 points and eight rebounds for Poynette, while Emma Gavinski finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Poynette lost a close one at Waterloo, falling 64-61. The Pumas went into the locker room with a 27-20 halftime lead but were outscored 44-34 in the second half.
“This was a great learning experience for this team,” said Fritz. “We battled hard all night, stayed positive through the peaks and valleys of the game but just couldn't quite close it out at the end. We had a lead at the end and didn't make the necessary plays at that point in time. I am very proud of the effort, and we know looking back this is a game we can absolutely learn from. Offensively we start to see a lot of positives as well.”
Walters erupted for 29 points in a losing effort, adding four rebounds, two assists and five steals. Cayvery La Sarge finished with five points and four rebounds. Mercedi LaPacek also had four boards.
Two players had seven points apiece for Poynette, including Capri LaPacek and Laken Wagner.
