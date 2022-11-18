Hadley Walters (2) looks for somebody to pass to while being pressured by a Wisconsin Dells defender in the Poynette girls’ basketball team’s season-opening 53-51 loss to the Chiefs on Friday. The Pumas lost on a putback at the buzzer after coming back from a double-digit deficit.
They aren’t all going to be as exciting as that one.
In his first game as head coach of the Poynette girls’ basketball team, Lance Fritz watched his team crawl back from a double-digit deficit to tie Friday’s game with Wisconsin Dells late, but an offensive putback by Natalie Backhaus gave the Chiefs a 53-51 win.
“The shot went up, and I saw them get the board,” said Fritz, describing the chaotic ending. “I thought the buzzer went off, but the officials did a great job tonight. We were just unlucky.”
The Pumas, now 0-1 on the young season, were down by as much as 14 points in the first half and trailed 33-26 at the half, after Laken Wagner sank a pair of free throws for Poynette.
Codi Woodward opened the second half by sinking a 3-ball to trim the deficit to 33-29, but Dells went on a 6-0 run to push the Chiefs’ advantage back to 10 points.
Hadley Walters hit two free throws with 9:57 remaining to make it 39-34, but a 3-pointer by Ashiya Hopkins and a fast-break layup by Maya Michalsky moments later made it a 10-point game again.
Undaunted, Poynette rallied, as Wagner kept getting free inside for layups. Her basket off a terrific bounce pass by Walters with 4:35 to go cut Dells’ lead to 45-40.
Two free throws by Capri Lapacek 11 seconds later pulled Poynette to within three points of the Chiefs. A steal by Mercedi Lapacek gave the Pumas a chance to get even closer, but she was called for a charge on the other end.
With 2:41 to go, Wagner hit one of two from the charity stripe, as Poynette inched to within two of the Chiefs. Then, Backhaus drove the lane and scored on a floater with just over two minutes remaining to make it a four-point game.
But Poynette wasn’t done. Walters knocked down a trey from the wing with 1:54 left to get Poynette to within one. Two free throws by the Chiefs’ Natalie Field made it a three-point game, but Woodward lofted a 3-pointer from the corner that tied it at the 1:24 mark.
With 21 seconds on the clock, Backhaus stole the ball and went the length of the court for a layup, giving the Chiefs back the lead. Five seconds later, Walters calmly drilled two free throws to knot it up at 51-51.
After a Dells timeout, the Chiefs had to deal with Poynette’s defensive pressure. A long 3-point attempt fell short, but Field grabbed the miss and went right up with a shot. It missed, but Backhaus was able to get the rebound and get a shot up before the clock ran out. It bounced on the rim and fell through, giving Dells a hard-fought victory.
“I was really proud of the girls for the way they came back,” said Fritz. “They really executed in the second half after a sloppy first half.”
What was the difference?
“Just slowing the game down, slowing the game down mentally,” said Fritz. “Just slowing down and making our passes and cuts that we had to make. This is a fighting group. They’re a group of warriors.”