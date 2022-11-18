Opening Night
Buy Now

Hadley Walters (2) looks for somebody to pass to while being pressured by a Wisconsin Dells defender in the Poynette girls’ basketball team’s season-opening 53-51 loss to the Chiefs on Friday. The Pumas lost on a putback at the buzzer after coming back from a double-digit deficit.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

They aren’t all going to be as exciting as that one.

In his first game as head coach of the Poynette girls’ basketball team, Lance Fritz watched his team crawl back from a double-digit deficit to tie Friday’s game with Wisconsin Dells late, but an offensive putback by Natalie Backhaus gave the Chiefs a 53-51 win.