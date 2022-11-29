It took going to overtime for the Poynette girls’ basketball team to get its first win of the year.
Outscoring Deerfield 9-2 in the extra session, the Pumas pulled out a 65-58 win on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 22, as Poynette came up with clutch plays at the perfect time.
“I was incredibly proud of the girls for showing toughness and grit the entire game,” said Lance Fritz, head coach of the Pumas. “We battled a lot of ups and downs throughout the game. Defensively we didn't play our best game, but on the offensive end we stepped up and hit big shots at the right time.”
Cayvery La Sarge and Laken Wagner combined for 30 points to lead the Pumas, with La Sarge pacing them with 16 points and eight rebounds. Wagner finished with 14 points. Despite being held to three points, Hadley Walters totaled six boards, two assists and a steal.
Capri LaPacek, Codi Woodward and Wagner each had two steals, as Poynette took control in overtime.
“When the game went to overtime this group was excited to keep battling,” said Fritz. “We were able to dial in and get some stops and finish the game with key free throws at the end.”
Slated to host Portage on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Pumas welcome Cambridge on Thursday, Dec. 1, before traveling to Waterloo on Tuesday, Dec. 6.