Tucker Johnson made history, becoming the third Poynette boys’ cross-country runner to win an individual conference championship.
Competing Saturday at the Capitol Conference meet hosted by Watertown Luther Prep, Johnson took first in the Capitol North division, finishing in 16:51.
Meanwhile, the Poynette girls ran to a fifth-place finish.
Boys
Led by Johnson, the Puma boys took second as a team, just missing out on a conference championship by two points.
“We knew coming in it would be very close and very difficult to win,” said Poynette Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “Both Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran are ranked teams in Division 2. All three teams were within six points of each other. We ran well and just have to tip our hat to Lakeside for beating us.”
Johnson joined Brett Severson (2011) and Elias Ritzke (2018 and 2019) as Poynette boys’ runners to win conference titles, as he also earned all-conference honors for the fourth time in his career. Johnson was the second Poynette boys’ runner to accomplish that feat. Ritzke was the first to do it.
Meanwhile, Trent Chadwick finished fifth and earned first team all-conference. It is the second time Chadwick has earned an all-conference berth.
Also, Trent Sickenberger finished seventh to claim the final first team all-conference spot for Poynette. It’s the fourth year in a row Sickenberger was selected all-conference. He’s now the third Poynette runner to do it.
Austin Kruger earned second team all-conference for his 14th place finish. It’s the first time Kruger has earned all-conference.
“All four of these boys worked extremely hard over the summer and were rewarded with these accomplishments,” said Frehner. “I am especially happy for Austin, as he has continued to put in as much off-season work as anyone, despite missing multiple seasons due to injury.”
Carter Hansen (18:55) was the fifth runner in 17th place and Tanis Crawford (18:59) finished in 18th, while Lucas Prince (19:38) ended up 24th.
Poynette totaled 44 points, as Lakeside Lutheran took the top spot with 42. Teams finishing behind the Pumas were: Lodi (48); Luther Prep (81); Lake Mills (159); and Columbus (160).
Girls
Frehner and the rest of the Pumas figured Poynette, Lodi and Columbus would finish close together.
“In the end, those teams were better than us in the front of the race, as they both had all-conference runners and we did not,” said Frehner. “Our girls did run as a pack, like they did at Albany. The gap between our top six runners was only 53 seconds. Felicia Ritzke was our lead runner in 16th place, followed closely by Olivia Regan in 17th. Our next four girls came in within 15 seconds of each other, which allowed us to beat Lake Mills despite them having two all-conference runners.”
Ritzke crossed the finish line in 23:08, with Regan right behind her in 23:10. Raelyn Pafford (24th, 23:46), Piper Johnson (25th, 23:47), Kennedy Pafford (27th, 23:57), and Mercedi Lapacek (29th, 24:01) rounded out the Pumas’ group.
Luther Prep won the girls division with 30 points, as Lakeside Lutheran took second with 54, Lodi was third at 93 and Columbus took fourth with 105. Poynette totaled 109 points, followed by Lake Mills' 112.
Junior varsity
The Poynette JV boys team finished second, taking the top three places in the race.
“Brady Wentz led the JV race from wire-to-wire and dominated the field,” said Frehner. “Garret Johnson and Cash Stewart were close behind in second and third place and raced extremely well. Dominic Graeme and Wyatt McLaughlin ran spirited races to round out the scoring runners. Dominic's time is the fastest of his career, and Wyatt's was the third fastest of his career. They both came at exactly the right time. Aven Purves tied his personal record as our sixth runner. We were missing a key runner from the JV race and likely would have won the race with him.”
The Pumas’ JV girls took 4th place despite also missing a key team member.
“Mae Larson ran an exceptional race to finish in ninth place,” said Frehner. “Mae's time was good enough to earn her a spot on the varsity for next weekend's sectional. Maddie Lee and Ava Brickson both ran very competitively and were focused. Ava ran her personal best time by almost a minute in the last race of her senior year. What a great accomplishment!”
Special mention
A handful of seniors ran their last official race on Saturday, including: Ava Brickson; Maddie Morton; Hope Ninmann; Cash Stewart; Wyatt McLaughlin; and Aven Purves.