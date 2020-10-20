With no official Capitol Conference cross country meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seven of the schools from the North and South Divisions got together for an unofficial conference meet on Oct. 15.
Both Poynette squads took advantage of the opportunity and placed in the top three.
The Puma boys ran to a second-place finish after recording 54 points, which put them behind only Deerfield/Cambridge (54). Luther Prep was third with 82 points, followed by Marshall (112), Lakeside Lutheran (112), Lake Mills (123) and Waterloo (188).
The Lady Pumas earned 71 points to finish third behind Lake Mills (22) and Luther Prep (63). Lakeside Lutheran (103), Deerfield/Cambridge (118), Waterloo (173) and Marshall (incomplete) rounded out the standings.
“The girls team ran an outstanding race,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “They finished third and going in I was anticipating a fourth-place finish. We are missing Felicia Ritzke due to an injury, which hurts our team and led me to believe we would be fourth.”
The Lady Pumas did have an individual champion crowned, as Katelyn Chadwick took top honors with her time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds.
“She won the conference meet for the second time in her career,” Frehner said. “In her four year, she never finished lower than third place at the conference meet.”
Megan Reddeman was the only other Lady Puma to finish in the top 10. She was 10th after clocking in at 22:50.
“Megan Reddeman ran the best race of her season and career,” Frehner said. “It is her first berth on the all-conference team, earning 2nd team. She ran with great focus and determination.”
The Pumas’ Sydney Tobin (23:05) was not far behind in 13th place.
“Sydney Tobin also earned all-conference for the first time in her career,” Frehner said. “She placed 13th overall and continued her great improvement this season.”
The final varsity runners for the Lady Pumas were Kennedy Pafford (23rd, 24:51), Emma McGlynn (28th, 26:09), Maddie Lee (32nd, 26:49) and Hazel Ruckle (34th, 26:52).
“The remaining varsity girls showed great improvement over the race we ran on the same course just a few weeks ago,” Frehner said. “On average, the girls team ran 1:42 faster than the last meet at Waterloo.”
Tucker Johnson had another great effort for the Poynette boys. He was the runner-up after cross the finish line in 17:58.
“Tucker earned his third all-conference performance in as many years,” Frehner said. “It is his second first-team all-conference performance.”
Trent Chadwick (18:34) also had a solid race and placed eighth.
“Trent Chadwick earned all-conference for the first time in his career,” Frehner said.
Trent Sickenberger cross the finish line in 18:56 to place 12th overall.
“Trent Sickenberger also earned his 3rd all-conference performance,” Frehner said.
Isaiah Gauer (15th, 19:14), Carter Hansen (17th, 19:26), Austin Kruger (21st, 19:46) and Adam Hehl (22nd, 19:47) also ran in the varsity race for the Pumas.
“The remaining varsity boys ran in a nice pack for the majority of the race, working together to move up in the pack,” Frehner said.
Junior Varsity
Poynette also did well in the JV races.
The Puma boys came away with second place, thanks to the effort of Cash Stewart. He was the individual JV champion with his time of 19:40.
“Cash Stewart ran his best race of the season to win the JV race and earn a varsity spot for the WIAA tournament series,” Frehner said. “It is the second year in a row he has won the JV race.”
Tanis Crawford (19:52) came in second, while also running for the Pumas were Garret Johnson (12th, 21:48), Matthew Bartz (20th, 22:39), Gabe Tobin (21st, 22:42) and Wyatt McLaughlin (31st, 24:03).
They Lady Pumas finished fourth during the JV race.
Running for the Lady Pumas were Isabella Morales (14th, 27:34), Sydney Small (25th, 29:39), Maddie Morton (26th, 30:12), Ava Brickson (27th, 32:13) and Gracie Bergeman (29th, 34:56).
