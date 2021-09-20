At less than full strength, the Poynette High School cross country teams ran at the Rio Invitational on Friday, with the Puma boys taking second as a team and the girls finishing third.
On the girls’ side, Poynette just missed out on a team plaque, winding up three points behind Lodi at the 12-team meet.
“Overall, we had a solid day,” said Pumas Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “We finished our hardest week of practice with this meet and it showed. We were a tired bunch and did not race as aggressively as we will need to in October. I think missing a few of our varsity contributors was difficult for our girls to respond to, as well. We have some time to work those things out.”
Still, the Puma girls finished in the top 75% of the meet, as Piper Johnson (22:35.20) paced them with a fifth-place finish and a medal.
“She is now 3 for 3 at medaling in her young high school career,” said Frehner.
Felicia Ritzke ran to a 13th place finish in 23:29.76 and also medaled. Mercedi Lapacek and Olivia Regan again worked together and finished within a second of each other, with Lapacek taking 22nd in 25:16.23 and Regan finishing 23rd in 25:17.91.
Morgan Small was Poynette’s fifth runner and competed well over the last mile, according to Frehner. She placed 30th in 26:17.50.
“Mae Larson (35th, 27:24.38) did run aggressively for the first half of the race,” said Frehner. “I was very pleased with her willingness to take a risk. We did not field a JV team, as over half of our girls were missing for a variety of reasons.”
The Poynette boys had a big week of training, as well, according to Frehner, and the Pumas responded well with impressive performances.
“They are a veteran bunch and know that they can race well even when their bodies aren't totally cooperating,” said Frehner. “Tucker Johnson (17:25.02) ran a very strong race to finish second and earn a medal. He stayed right with Lodi's top runner until the last 200 meters of the race and was simply outkicked.”
Trent Chadwick ran a very tough race to finish sixth, running a time of 18:11.09.
“Trent was struggling with fatigue over the second half of the race but found another gear to outkick a nearby competitor at the finish,” said Frehner. “Austin Kruger (19:18.38), Lucas Prince (19:20.57), and Brady Wentz (19:21.42) finished together as our final scoring runners. It was certainly the best race Brady has run. His competitiveness was impressive as he hung with the other two runners even as he hit some tough patches.”
Kruger, Prince and Wentz finished 19th, 20th and 22nd, respectively.
“Cash Stewart was a bit too aggressive early in the race and it cost him in the second half,” said Frehner. “I was happy with his willingness to get out hard, however, as he now knows what that effort feels like.”
Frehner also noted Poynette’s places in the recent state rankings.
“Our girls team entered the rankings for the first time this season at ninth in Division 3 after our impressive performance at the Poynette Invitational,” said Frehner. “The boys team moved up from tenth to seventh with their dominating performance, as well. It is a nice honor for the work our current teams have done and also shows how much respect our program has earned over the last 20 years to be ranked highly this early in the season.”
Missing some runners, the Poynette JV boys did not have a complete team.
“There were some highlights, however, as Tanis Crawford was the individual winner of the JV race,” said Frehner. “Tanis ran a very strong and confident race and was actually our sixth runner by time. Tanis earned a medal for his performance. Dominic Graeme also ran a gutsy race, as he was dealing with lower leg soreness throughout.”
Poynette was slated to run at Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 21. It’s the Pumas’ only meet of the week.