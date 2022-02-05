Poynette's 2020 and 2021 boys cross country teams were recently honored for earning academic all-state the last two seasons.
In order to earn academic all-state as a team, the top five cumulative GPAs of the qualifying members must average to 3.4 or higher on a four-point scale. The GPA for 2020 was 3.66 and 3.69 for 2021. For all team members last fall, the average GPA was 3.42 for the first quarter and a cumulative average of 3.57, which represents an honor roll student.
These teams are the 11th and 12th cross country teams in school history to earn academic all-state and the second and third boys teams. The team finished 10th in Division 2 in 2020 and fourth place in Division 3 in 2021. The fourth place finish is the highest finish for a boys team at the state meet in school history.
These student/athletes have continued the strong academic and athletic tradition of Poynette Cross Country. The program has had an academic all-state team or individual in 19 of the last 21 years. Overall, the program has had a team or individual compete at the state meet in 21 of the last 22 years.
Team members are: (Seniors) Trent Chadwick, Carter Hansen, Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Sickenberger, Cash Stewart, and Brady Wentz; (Juniors) Isaiah Gauer and Lucas Prince; and (Sophomore) Tanis Crawford.