The Puma boys are going to keep on running all the way to Wisconsin Rapids.
Overcoming illness and adversity, the Poynette High School boys' cross country team earned a return trip to the WIAA Division 3 state meet by taking second at Saturday’s sectional in Albany.
“The boys ran well despite a rough week,” said Pumas Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “Many of the guys spent the week with a major cold and congestion. We made it to the starting line and performed well enough to qualify. Hopefully we can be healthy next Saturday, which will result in a peak performance.”
Not in the best of health, Poynette’s Tucker Johnson finished third individually in 17:06.5, ending up behind Belleville’s Carter Scholey (first) and Darlington’s Rhett Reuter (second).
“Tucker was not 100%, but is just very tough and good right now,” said Frehner. “He wants to be a state medalist and has some work to do in order to accomplish that.”
On the girls’ side, Poynette totaled 182 points to place seventh.
The Pumas’ amazing run continues. For 14 years in a row, and 21 out of 22 years, Poynette has sent either a team or individual to the state meet, which takes place this year on Saturday at The Ridges golf course in Wisconsin Rapids. The boys’ meet starts at 1:10 p.m.
Boys
Led by their top three runners, the Pumas collected 80 points, as Boscobel took first with 69.
Poynette’s Trent Chadwick finished seventh in 17:40.7, while teammate Trent Sickenberger (17:53.4) was two spots behind Chadwick in ninth.
“Trent and Trent raced extremely well,” said Frehner. “Our next two guys really stepped up and ran well, even though they were not in their normal positions.”
Running 27th, Carter Hansen ran a time of 19:02.7, while Tanis Crawford crossed the finish line in 34th with a time of 19:23.9.
“Carter ran like a senior with a lot on the line,” said Frehner. “Tanis actually stopped about 300m into the race and threw up. He really raced with determination and wisdom from that point on as he slowly moved up the pack, rather than sprinting back to our guys. Not bad for a sophomore.”
An injury has set Lucas Prince back, as he was 37th, running a time of 19:30.9. Austin Kruger ran to 36th in 19:30.4.
“Lucas continues to deal with shin problems,” said Frehner. “Hopefully, we can get them settled down by next Saturday. Austin just had a bad day. If he had run a normal race, we could have beaten Boscobel.”
Teams finishing behind Poynette were Belleville (104), Darlington (111), Albany (118), Riverdale (199), Iowa-Grant (200), Fennimore (206), Wauzeka-Steuben (212), Marshall (260), De Soto (301) and Lancaster (304).
Girls
Finishing the season with a solid performance, the Poynette girls ran into some stiff competition at Albany.
“We have been in the state rankings the entire season, but I think that was based on reputation rather than performance,” said Frehner. “That said, this was a very tough sectional that we simply weren't good enough to get through.”
Frehner said the Pumas’ top three girls worked well together.
“Kennedy Pafford was our lead runner for most of the race and ran a very determined effort,” said Frehner. “Felicia (Ritzke) had a side stitch in the middle mile but did a great job of hanging tough. She recovered and ran a strong last mile.”
Ritzke paced the Pumas, finishing 30th in 23:01.1, while Pafford ended up three spots back of Ritzek, turning in a time of 23:10.9. Olivia Regan was 35th, crossing the finish line in 23:16.9, while Piper Johnson was 41st in 24:17.5 and Raelyn Pafford was 43rd in 24:25.7.
Frehner was also impressed with Mae Larson’s performance, as she ran a 24:57.3.
Olivia has a much better season than I anticipated based on her middle school performance,” said Frehner. “She did a lot of running this summer and made a nice leap … Mae Larson had such an incredible improvement from middle school. I am super proud of her hard work and competitiveness.”
Frehner is hoping the girls returning to the program next season put in the offseason work necessary to take the next step.
“One thing we learned on Saturday is just how far away we are from the top teams in the state,” said Frehner. “We can get better, but it will take a commitment to summer training that mirrors our group of senior boys.”