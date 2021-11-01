It was moving day for the Poynette High School boys cross country team at the state meet on Saturday, as the Pumas took occupancy only four floors down from the penthouse suite.
Poynette ended up with the highest state finish ever in the history of the boys’ program, taking fourth as a team in the Division 3 race at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Running the second-best time ever by a Poynette boy at state in school history, as he crossed the finish line in 16:47, Tucker Johnson became the only Puma male runner to medal at the event.
All in all, it was a day of firsts for the Pumas.
“We had a great race and a really enjoyable day,” said Poynette Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “We came in thinking that Valders was the best team in the state and probably out of reach. We thought there were five to six teams who would all be competing for second place, and we were in that conversation. As it turned out, Grantsburg was also a team that was significantly better than us, but we beat all the other teams who were ranked ahead of us. Boscobel is the team who beat us at sectionals by 11 points and we beat them by almost 60 points on Saturday.”
With 78 points, Valders did take first, as predicted. Valders had the top two individual finishers. Grantsburg was second with 85 points, and Ozaukee took third, totaling 158. Poynette was fourth with 164.
Among the teams trailing the Pumas were Brookfield Academy (176), Sheboygan Area Lutheran (185), Pacelli (196), Aquinas (210), Spring Valley (213), Boscobel (222), Ladysmith (241), McDonell Central Catholic (279), Athens (283), Kickapoo/La Farge (297), Marathon (334) and Auburndale (339).
The Pumas had a plan going into the meet, and it worked.
“Our strategy was to be in control during the first half of the race, as the course is pretty flat to that point,” said Frehner. “After the halfway point, we hoped to move up significantly, which we did. At the mile, our team was in seventh place. We moved up to fourth by the 2-mile mark and were able to hold that position over the hilly last mile.”
As for Johnson, he also hung back, until it was time to go.
"Tucker Johnson ran an extremely tough and smart race,” said Frehner. “He was in the top 15 at the mile mark but showed great patience by not getting out too hard like some in front of him did. He moved from 14th to seventh by the 2-mile mark and held his spot to earn a medal.”
Trent Chadwick was Poynette’s second runner, as he ran a time of 17:54.8. In team places, Chadwick was 18th, as he ended up 43rd individually.
Close behind Chadwick was teammate Trent Sickenberger, who finished in 18:00.2 and was 48th overall and 20th in team places.
"Trent Sickenberger ran a very spirited race and was our second runner for about 2.5 miles,” said Frehner. "He was aggressive and confident. Trent Chadwick was struggling for the first two miles of the race but really turned it on once on the longest hill on the course at about 2.25 miles to catch and pass Trent Sickenberger and many others."
Among other Poynette runners, sophomore Tanis Crawford made an impression, running 98th overall in 18:55.8. He was 60th among team runners, with teammate Carter Hansen on his heels. Hansen finished in 18:56.2 for 99th overall and 61st in the group of team harriers.
“Tanis Crawford also ran very confidently for his first time at the state meet,” said Frehner. “He was leading our 4-7 runners basically the entire race. Carter Hansen did a great job of competing and hanging onto Tanis.”
Austin Kruger and Brady Wentz also competed for Poynette, but neither was a scoring runner for Poynette. Kruger ran to 116th overall in 19:18.8 and Wentz finished in 19:24.2, good enough for 120th.
“Austin Kruger really put on a great effort but was not able to stay with Tanis and Carter over the last mile,” said Frehner. “Finally, Brady Wentz was a late substitution due to an injury to Lucas Prince. He also ran a very tough race, considering he did not know he would be racing until Friday night. I was really proud of how Brady has kept himself ready the last two weeks.”
This was the 14th consecutive year that Poynette had a team or an individual competing at the state meet.
It was the first time a Poynette boys team has qualified for state in back-to-back years, and this year’s group was the fourth ever to compete at state.
The fourth-place finish for the Pumas this year is tied for the second highest in the history of Poynette’s program. The 2014 girls team ran to third.
Another feather the cap for the 2021 boys group — the Pumas wound up ahead of both their last state ranking and where everyone anticipated they would place at state.
“This has been a very special group of senior boys that have worked hard to earn this accomplishment,” said Frehner. “They bought into being year-round runners, and it has really paid off. As freshmen, this group of guys was fifth at our sectional and improved to fourth in the state. That doesn't happen by accident. I tried to estimate the number of miles these eight guys have run just since January, and it is over 6,000 miles. I am just really proud and humbled by the effort they have shown and committed to. Hopefully, our younger runners in our high school and middle school programs take that to heart and choose to show the same commitment.”