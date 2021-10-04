The Pumas were licking their chops.
It was time for the Poynette High School cross country teams to run at the Portage Invitational, and they love that Wyona Park course in Wyocena.
Pumas Head Coach Kevin Frehner said it is historically a fast course for Poynette runners.
“It is a flat, fast course, and the good competition also helps to pull kids to fast times,” said Pumas Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “This year was no exception to that.”
Boys
Only a strong DeForest team stood in the way of the Pumas taking first at the Portage Invite, as Poynette ended up second at the 12-team meet to earn team medals.
DeForest qualified for state in Division 1 a year ago.
“We raced really hard and well, which will hopefully carry over into October,” said Frehner. “Tucker Johnson again led the way with a third-place finish. His time of 16:49 is the sixth fastest time ever run by a Poynette boy and the fourth fastest ever run by a senior. Trent Chadwick (17:32) also ran a time that ranked in the top 100 times in school history at 65th. There were two other medalists, with Trent Sickenberger (17:47) taking ninth and Austin Kruger (18:33) 20th. Lucan Prince (18:45) and Tanis Crawford (18:55) also ran and competed very well to run career personal record times. Each of them did a nice job of following Austin Kruger to move up in the field over the last two miles.”
Frehner said the junior varsity boys were also aggressive and it showed in the results.
“We did not have a complete team for the race, but the top three boys all had top 10 finishes,” said Frehner. “Carter Hansen rebounded from the last meet with a really competitive effort. He took the lead shortly after the two-mile mark and pushed the pace. He ended up finishing fifth overall but did run a time that will put him on our varsity for our next race. Garret Johnson and Cash Stewart finished seventh and ninth in the JV race, with Garret running a career best time.”
Girls
Missing its lead runner, Piper Johnson, the varsity girls’ team had a sub-par day, according to Frehner, finishing ninth out of 12 schools.
“Our girls did not take advantage of the opportunity of racing on a flat course, which hurt our chances, as well,” said Frehner. “We were much too conservative early in the race and simply got stuck in the back. We competed well over the second half of the race but put ourselves out of contention to do well early in the race.”
Frehner said Felicia Ritzke (22:21) did a nice job of moving up in the last mile to finish 20th and earn a medal. After missing the last two meets, Kennedy (22:49) and Raelyn Pafford (24:00) returned to racing, placing 32nd and 53th, respectively.
“Their return to form will greatly help our team,” said Frehner. “As I told our girls after the race, I like that they are really nice kids, but I need them to be a little mean and ornery for about 20-23 minutes on race days. I think they can manage that and race well over the last month.”
Frehner added that the JV girls did take advantage of their opportunity and raced well, finishing in fifth place.
“Emma McGlynn did a really nice job of leading this group. She got out hard and raced our plan very well,” said Frehner. “This also helped our next two girls (Mae Larson and Maddie Lee) race well, as they were keying off of Emma. Maddie Lee ran her most competitive race of the season and her career. Maddie Lee improved her time by 2:38 over last season on this course. The biggest improvement in time was turned in by senior Maddie Morton, who ran an astonishing 4:08 faster than last season.”
Wisconsin Dells meet cancelled
Poynette’s second meet of the week was cancelled.
“It is the favorite meet of the season for many kids as it is run at night on a golf course in Wisconsin Dells,” said Frehner. “With the meet cancelled, the team ran their own night race on the school grounds. There was a great effort put forth by the parents to help pull off lighting the course and having a gathering at the track afterwards. Including team members there were many other alumni, parents, and middle school runners who participated as well as other community members who came to cheer. All in all, it was a fun and successful event.”
Up next for Poynette is the Albany Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12.