Back at full strength, the Poynette High School boys’ cross country team topped the field at the Thunderbird Invitational in Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The Puma girls are starting to get healthy again, and they finished fourth out of six teams at the event.
“Overall, we just had a much better meet than we did at Rio a few days earlier,” said Poynette Head Coach Kevin Frehner.
The Pumas traveled to Portage on Tuesday night for a very competitive meet with more Division 1 schools and a ranked Division 2 opponent.
“We hope to pick up another meet at the end of the week, as the meet we had planned has been cancelled,” said Frehner.
Boys
The boys team finished first out of six teams at the Thunderbird Invite, as the Pumas made a big statement.
“This was an especially impressive performance considering the competition,” said Frehner. “We beat three Division 1 schools from the Badger Conference and a tough Mauston squad who should win the South Central Conference. We ran very well overall, but can also run better, as not everyone on the team had their best race.”
Taking third place, Tucker Johnson led the way for Poynette, earning medal.
“Tucker has run so well and consistently the last two years that it could be easy to take him for granted,” said Frehner. “We do not, however, as his improvement the last four years has been outstanding and the result of much hard work.”
The Pumas had three more medalists, putting four runners in the top 15 in a competitive field. Trent Chadwick (sixth), Trent Sickenberger (11th) and Austin Kruger (15th) were the other Poynette medalists.
“Austin Kruger again ran his race plan to perfection, passing many people over the final two miles,” said Frehner. “He made a much better racing decision in the middle of the race to improve on his Rio performance. The back end of our varsity (Lucas Prince, Brady Wentz, and Tanis Crawford) also ran well, as all three boys ran career best times.”
The Poynette junior varsity boys took second place as a team. Only Division 1 school Sauk Prairie was better.
“Garret Johnson ran a much-improved race over his last performance and just missed breaking 20 minutes for the first time,” said Frehner. “Dominic Graeme also ran a career-best time despite some hilly conditions on the course.”
Girls
The Pumas were competitive at Baraboo.
“We were still missing two of our varsity runners but ran a much more competitive race than we did the previous week,” said Frehner. “Our younger girls really took a step forward overall and raced with more urgency and aggressiveness. It did not show up in the team standings as much as we would have liked, but the improvement will really pay off if we can repeat it in October.” Piper Johnson ran to fifth place and a medal for Poynette, continuing a strong season, according to Frehner.
“Felicia Ritzke ran one of the better races of her career to finish seventh and earn a medal, as well,” said Frehner. “She showed great determination and toughness as the race progressed. Freshman Olivia Regan also ran the best race of her young career. Olivia was much more aggressive early in the race and was able to maintain that effort throughout. Her willingness to take a risk was a big mental step in her development as a racer.”
Frehner also had a glowing assessment of Morgan Small’s performance.
“She was much more aggressive than her previous races,” said Frehner. “To round out our varsity, Mae Larson and Emma McGlynn really worked together well, switching the lead multiple times as the race got tough for each at different points.”