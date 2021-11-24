The list of accomplishments is a long one.
From the varsity runners to the junior varsity squads, Poynette’s cross-country teams experienced an abundance of success during the fall of 2021.
The Puma boys grabbed most of the headlines, but the overall program is in good shape, too.
“(This was the) 22nd year in a row our program has had a winning record,” said Kevin Frehner, Poynette’s head coach. “(We’ve) had a team or individual at state in 21 of the last 22 years and (the) last 14 in a row. (This was the) third year in a row with a state medalist.”
An argument could be made that this was the best season in Puma boys’ history, as this year’s team went 99-8 for a winning percentage of 93%. That’s the boys’ best winning percentage for in the last 26 years and the least number of losses in that stretch, according to Frehner.
This was the fourth Poynette boys' team to qualify for state ever, as the Pumas made back-to-back appearances at state for the first time. Poynette’s fourth place finish this year was the best showing ever for a Puma boys’ team and the second best in the entire history of the cross-country program.
Consistency was the hallmark of the Puma boys’ team, as they won the Poynette, Baraboo and Albany invites, while taking second at Cam-Rock, Rio and Portage, as well as the conference and sectional meets. The Pumas were ranked all season long, reaching as high as fifth at one point.
Four Puma boys’ runners made all-conference, including Tucker Johnson, Trent Chadwick, Trent Sickenberger and Austin Kruger. They placed first, fifth and 14th, respectively. Johnson and Sickenberger are two of three boys’ runners in program history to earn all-conference honors four times.
Johnson, the team’s Most Valuable Player, finished his senior season as one of the most decorated runners ever for Poynette. He is just one of three boys for Poynette to be an individual conference champion.
Chadwick, also a senior, was the team’s captain, as junior Lucas Prince was selected as Most Improved and senior Brady Wentz was Rookie of the Year.
On the girls’ side, the Pumas took first at the Poynette Invitational and second at the Albany Invite, and finished with a winning record for the 21st year in a row. Ending the season ranked 11th in the state in Division 3, after remaining in the state rankings all year long, Poynette went 63-29 for a winning percentage of 68%.
Junior Felicia Ritzke was named the girls’ MVP, as freshmen Mae Larson and Piper Johnson were named Most Improved and Rookie of the Year, respectively. Senior Kennedy Pafford was the Pumas’ captain.
The junior varsity girls went 47-11 and won the Poynette and Albany invites, finishing with a winning percentage of 81%.
The Poynette boys’ JV team also took first in the Poynette and Albany invites, while also placing second at Baraboo and the conference meet. The Pumas had three individual medalists at the Albany Invitational, as Poynette went up against multiple Division 1 schools. The JV boys took the top three places at the conference meet.