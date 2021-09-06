Going up against a field full of larger schools, the Poynette High School cross country teams refused to get bullied at Thursday’s Deerfield/Cambridge Invitational.
The highlight of the day was the Puma boys finishing second out of 18 teams.
“Overall, we had a strong opening meet for all four of our teams,” said Poynette Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “Each of our teams (girls varsity and junior varsity, and boys’ varsity and junior varsity) beat at least one Division 1 school at the meet. Those schools are 1100-1300 students bigger than Poynette high school, so that we were pretty happy to beat them. Also, for returning runners who ran this course in 2019, we finished an average of 60 seconds faster per runner than we were two years ago.”
The next race for the Pumas comes Thursday, Sept. 9 in Poynette, with the Pumas hosting a 16-team invitational at Shepherd's Meadow Golf Course. Race times are girls at 4:30 p.m., boys at 5:15 p.m., and middle school at 6 p.m.
Poynette boys
Only Shorewood, ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 2, got the best of the Pumas, taking first with 32 points, while Poynette racked up 117. The Pumas earned a team trophy, running past two Division 1 schools.
Tucker Johnson paced Poynette, finishing fourth overall to secure a medal in 16:37.
“This was an impressive performance by Tucker to run with and beat some very good runners from other schools,” said Frehner.
Next in line for the Pumas were Trent Sickenberger and Trent Chadwick, who placed 18th and 19th, respectively.
“Both boys ran very well, but under different circumstances,” said Frehner. “Trent Sickenberger ran as focused a race as I have seen him accomplish. He was concentrating the whole way. Trent Chadwick was struggling physically from the middle portion of the race to the finish. He did a great job battling through the tough parts of the race and staying competitive.”
Rounding out the top five for Poynette were Austin Kruger (18:43, 37th) and Carter Hansen (18:47, 41st).
“Junior Lucas Prince (18:55) continued his strong early season showing as the sixth runner, with first-year runner Brady Wentz (19:55) rounding out the varsity,” said Frehner.
The JV boys team finished in 3rd place, finishing ahead of Division 1 school Milwaukee King. Isaiah Gauer was the lead runner for our JV squad in sixth place, just missing out on a medal. “His time was fast enough to earn a varsity spot for the next meet. The JV team also had strong races from Cash Stewart and Garret Johnson,” said Frehner. “Aven Purves ran his first-ever cross-country race and was able to pass a number of kids in the last 80 meters to improve his place. He showed impressive competitive spirit when he was struggling in the later portions of the race.”
Poynette girls
The Pumas turned in a strong performance, finishing sixth out of 18 schools.
The five teams running ahead of Poynette were Madison East (57), Milwaukee King (92), Deerfield/Cambridge (93), Wautoma/Wild Rose (103) and Edgewood (106).
“The girls varsity team had lots of question marks going in, as there were four new varsity runners on the squad,” said Frehner. “The girls were the top team finishers in Division 3 and beat Madison La Follett by 70 points.”
Freshman Piper Johnson crossed the finish line in 21:32 to place 10th, earning a medal in her first high school race to pace the Pumas.
“Our next group really ran together well,” said Frehner. “The trio of Felicia Ritzke, Kennedy Pafford, and Raelyn Pafford worked well together the entire way. Felicia earned a medal for her 24th place finish. Our next two girls were freshmen in their first high school races. They handled the pressure and nervousness of that pretty well and will continue to get better every week.
Ritzke ran a time of 22:30, with Kennedy Pafford taking 31st in 22:47 and Raelyn Pafford finishing 33rd in 22:54.
The Poynette JV girls team ran to a third place finish, beating both Madison La Follette and Milwaukee King in the process.
“They were led by freshman Morgan Small (25:25), whose time was our seventh fastest of the day and earned her a spot on the varsity next week,” said Frehner. “I was really pleased with how well our JV girls ran and worked together in groups.”
A huge highlight for the JV girls was senior Ava Brickson, who ran 4:03 faster on Thursday than she did in 2019.