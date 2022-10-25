Tanis Crawford had a day to remember.
The Poynette runner earned a trip to the WIAA Division 3 Individual State Cross Country Meet, keeping a streak alive.
“With Tanis's great race, Poynette Cross Country has now had a team or individual at the state meet 15 years in a row and 22 of the last 23 years,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for the Pumas. “That is a great testament to the work and high expectations of hundreds of kids over the years to make our program one of the elite small school programs in the state.”
The state meet takes place Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids at the Ridges Golf Course.
Crawford (17:55.3) ran a solid race.
“The race of the day for the boys belonged to junior Tanis Crawford, who earned the last individual qualifying spot for next weekend's WIAA State Meet,” said Frehner. “Tanis also ran an extremely smart and gutsy race to stay in contention for the first two miles. We knew coming in that he was ranked as the sixth or seventh individual qualifier, but he was able to be in perfect position when others faltered. He beat a runner who had beaten him by 28 seconds just two weeks ago to earn that final spot.”
As a team, the Puma boys finished eighth overall, just one point behind Darlington.
“Darlington had beaten us by 29 points just two weeks ago, so the turnaround was outstanding,” said Frehner. “Two other boys who ran outstanding races were freshmen Trevor Day (45th, 20:29.2) and Brady Cox (68th, 21:35.1). Trevor was closer to his senior teammates Isaiah Gauer (40th, 20:11.6) and Garret Johnson (42nd, 20:16.7) than he had been all season. He ran virtually the same time he had run two weeks ago on the same course despite the temperatures being 25 degrees warmer. Brady Cox actually ran 27 seconds faster than he had two weeks ago and was our fifth runner for the first time all season.”
Gauer and Johnson were two of three seniors who raced on Saturday for the last time for the Pumas. The other was Felicia Ritzke, who was trying to help Poynette.
“We had a great day in terms of accomplishing our goals for the sectional race on Saturday,” said Frehner. “Those goals were pretty lofty, as they included things that on paper were upsets and in previous meets we had not accomplished.”
The Puma girls placed third with 124 points, as Boscobel took first with 52 and Lancaster was second with 78.
“The girls team started the day with a goal of finishing third in the 21-team sectional,” said Frehner. ‘It was a large task, as both Darlington and Albany had beaten us at the Albany Invitational just two weeks ago. In addition, Darlington ended the regular season ranked ninth in the state and we were unranked. Also, Albany would be on their home course where they have the luxury of practicing. We were able to beat both of those teams and end our season on a very high note.”
Three Puma runners were bunched fairly close together, as Piper Johnson finished 14th in 22:24.3 and Ritzke placed 16th in 22:36.7, while Raelyn Pafford ended up 22nd in 22:55.4 in the team standings, but 25th overall.
“We had lots of girls show great toughness and grit on the difficult course,” said Frehner. “They were definitely not as comfortable as they were at the conference meet a week earlier. Both Piper Johnson and Felicia Ritzke struggled at different times in the race, but both hung in there as their teammates behind them picked them up. Raelyn Pafford ran an outstanding race, likely the best of her career to date. She was not far behind our lead girls in 25th place and really made the difference against both of the teams we were keying off of. She improved by 28 places from last season's sectional and ran 90 seconds faster on the same course.”
Zayne Hushagen, a freshman, finished 35th in 24:18.i9 and Hope Wadzinski was 37th in 24:20.6.
“Our remaining girls were all first-year runners and handled the pressure of their first sectional very well,” said Frehner. “They all battled through difficult parts. Zayne Hushagen took charge of that group over the last mile and led the way, and Hope Wadzinski made a late surge to be our fifth runner in her first varsity race all season.”