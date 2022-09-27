At the Thunderbird Invitational, hosted by Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Poynette cross country teams played David going up against some Goliaths.

“We traveled to Baraboo High School on Tuesday to travel to our smallest meet of the season with just six teams,” said Puma Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “However, we were the only Division 3 team at the meet, which included three Division 1 teams. We were giving up over 600 students to the largest school at the meet.”