At the Thunderbird Invitational, hosted by Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Poynette cross country teams played David going up against some Goliaths.
“We traveled to Baraboo High School on Tuesday to travel to our smallest meet of the season with just six teams,” said Puma Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “However, we were the only Division 3 team at the meet, which included three Division 1 teams. We were giving up over 600 students to the largest school at the meet.”
Led by medalists Piper Johnson and Felicia Ritzke, the Poynette girls took third overall, finishing behind Division 1 schools Sauk Prairie and Baraboo. Johnson ran to fourth in 22:41, while Ritzke finished fifth in 22:50.
“Piper made an aggressive move early in the race, which cost her over the second half of the race, but I was happy with her willingness to take a risk,” said Frehner. “Felicia ran a very strong race, both physically and mentally, for the second meet in a row.”
Zayne Hushagen pushed the envelope, as well, ending up 20th in 25:35.
“Freshman Zayne Hushagen also ran very aggressively over the last two miles, beating a number of girls who had beaten her previously this season,” said Frehner. “There were a number of other girls who showed improved toughness over our last meet. Raelyn Pafford did a nice job of sticking with the race when things got tough and responded positively later in the race.”
Pafford ran to 26th place, crossing the finish line in 26:09. Geneva Ritzke finished right on her heels, taking 27th in 26:17.
Frehner also talked about the Poynette junior varsity girls.
“If the JV runners would have been separated out, our girls team would have won, placing six runners in the top 12,” said Frehner. “I was pleased to see Capri Lapacek get out aggressively with our group of varsity runners. It did not work out for her on Tuesday, but she was willing to take a risk. That willingness will help her as our season progresses.”
On the boys’ side, Poynette finished fifth as a team, beating Division 1 Sauk Prairie and finishing only six points behind another in Reedsburg.
“Our top two boys ran really well to earn medals,” said Frehner. “Tanis Crawford (sixth place, 19:01) has shown great focus in his last two races and has competed well against some very good runners. Isaiah Gauer (13th, 19:51) also took a big step forward. He basically missed the entire season last year with injuries, so it is nice to see him start coming into his own like he did as a sophomore.”
Garret Johnson ended up 17th, running a time of 20:17.
“Like Raelyn on the girls’ side, Garret Johnson did a nice job of responding and being tough when things weren't going his way,” said Frehner. “He was struggling in the middle mile but really bore down on the last mile and finished well. Finally, Dominic Graeme (41st, 22:33) was again aggressive in the first two miles in sticking with Trevor Day (38th, 22:04). He will continue to work on putting together the last mile.”
Lucas Prince was Poynette’s fourth runner, finishing in 21:33 to place 32nd.
Poynette was slated to travel to Portage on Tuesday and Lake Mills on Friday for the Nightfall Invitational. “Both meets will be very competitive and be great opportunities to improve,” said Frehner.