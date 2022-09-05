The wait will be worth it.
At least that’s how Kevin Frehner, head coach of the Poynette cross country teams, sees it. His teams raced at the Cam-Rock Invitational hosted by Deerfield/Cambridge on Thursday, Sept. 1, to kick off the 2022 season.
“This was our season opener,” said Frehner. “Most teams have had a meet already, but we tried to use an extra week of practice to get ready for the first meet. That does give other teams an advantage at this meet, but we hope it will benefit us down the line.”
The Puma girls finished fifth out of 18 schools, ending up as the top Division 3 school at the meet. They even beat Division 1 Madison La Follette.
“We were led by two medalists in Piper Johnson (9th) and Felicia Ritzke (16th),” said Frehner. “I was impressed with freshman Zayne Hushagen's first high school cross country race. She started out under control and moved up through the field very well. Morgan Small also had a strong race as our fifth runner and ran 23 seconds faster than last season.”
Poynette’s boys’ team performed well, also topping all Division 3 schools at the meet and taking sixth overall.
“This finish shows the ‘pack running’ nature of our boys’ team, as we were able to finish in the top third of the meet despite not having a runner in the top 25,” said Frehner. “Tanis Crawford was our lead runner the entire race and ran over 2:00 faster than last year at the same meet. Garret Johnson was also impressive and ran 1:23 faster than last season. Isaiah Gauer did a nice job of closing the gap on those two over the last two miles. Freshman Trevor Day ran an impressive opener in his first cross country race since sixth grade. He showed confidence in separating himself from a veteran teammate early on and competed well for his first 5k. Freshman Brady Cox also competed well out of the JV race. He was aggressive in the first two miles and earned a varsity spot for next week.”
Frehner said the junior varsity girls ran a strong race to finish second.
“They were led by three freshmen who all ran strong races,” said Frehner. “Madeline Serwe led the group for most of the race before fading in the last half mile. She ran very aggressively and confidently and just hit a wall late in the race. Harley Seas (third) and Geneva Ritzke (fourth) each earned medals for their top five finishes. These girls ran together the entire way and really worked well to help each other out during tough portions of the race. Hope Wadzinski also had a nice opening race. She was able to keep her concentration and pass a number of kids late in the race.”
Poynette will host its home invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course. Races start at 4:30 p.m.
