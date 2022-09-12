Garret Johnson medaled for the first time, and Tanis Crawford improved his time significantly.

Teaming up with Isaiah Gauer, who placed 14th, they led the home boys’ team to a second-place finish in the small division at Thursday’s Poynette Invitational cross country meet. The Puma girls, currently ranked 15th in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll, were also runners-up in the small division.