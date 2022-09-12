Poynette’s Raelynn Pafford (left), Emily Walz (middle) and Zayne Hushagen (right) run in a pack for the Puma girls’ team at the Poynette Invite cross country meet on Thursday at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course. The Pumas took second in the small division.
Garret Johnson medaled for the first time, and Tanis Crawford improved his time significantly.
Teaming up with Isaiah Gauer, who placed 14th, they led the home boys’ team to a second-place finish in the small division at Thursday’s Poynette Invitational cross country meet. The Puma girls, currently ranked 15th in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll, were also runners-up in the small division.
“We were again led by medalists Piper Johnson (seventh) and Felicia Ritzke (11th),” said Poynette Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “Our next group of girls did a really nice job of pack running, as we had as many as seven girls running together for the first half of the race. After that, things started to string out a bit as Zayne Hushagen, Raelyn Pafford, Emily Walz, Geneva Ritzke and Morgan Small separated from the rest. They worked together really well, and I was really pleased with the leadership Raelyn Pafford showed to pull a group of pretty inexperienced girls through most of the race.”
Poynette’s girls’ team finished second to a strong Dodgeland in the 10-team small school division and fifth overall, when combining all 18 schools. The meet took place at Shepherds Meadows Golf Course in Poynette.
Johnson ran a time of 23:45, while Ritzke finished in 25:01. Hushagen, a freshman, ended up 19th in a time of 26:22, with Pafford taking 21st in 26:31 and Walz finishing one spot behind Pafford in 22nd in 26:38.
Like Johnson, Crawford finished seventh in the boys’ race, turning in a time of 19:42. Johnson ran to 10th in 20:41, while Gauer was four spots in back of Johnson, finishing in 20:46.
“This is the first medal that Garret has ever won in a varsity race,” said Frehner. “I am very happy with his dedication not only this season, but over the last four years to improve and stick with it. Tanis ran a much-improved race mentally over last week. He was competitive from the gun and showed the determination necessary to improve by 1:16 seconds from last season on the same course. Dominic Graeme and Brady Cox also did a nice job of working together throughout the race.”
Poynette’s Lucas Prince (22nd, 22:03) and Trevor Day (22:43, 28th) also finished among the top 30 runners, while Graeme (38th, 24:01) and Cox (24:08, 40th) also performed well for a Puma boys’ team that took second in the small division and eighth overall.
There were 630 finishers between high school and middle school runners. Poynette takes part in the Rio Invite on Friday.
Poynette’s girls’ junior varsity team finished in first place in the small division and were led by individual winner Geneva Ritzke. Frehner said she earned a medal for her efforts and was helped by the running of all the girls together instead of separate races and also showed improved competitiveness with her varsity teammates by earning a varsity spot for next week. Frehner also said Hope Wadzinski also ran a very spirited race, and that she has never done any distance running of any kind previously. Frehner added her improvement in racing in just one week was impressive.