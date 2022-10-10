It was a good test for everybody.
Poynette took advantage of the opportunity at Saturday’s Albany Invitational, as the Puma girls took fifth in the 15-team small division and the boys ran to ninth.
“The Albany Invite is a great start to the month of October for us, as it is a 28-team invite with both large and small divisions,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for Poynette. “All schools run together and are separated out by the scoring, which makes for a very competitive race. It is also our first Saturday race of the season, which prepares us for the upcoming weeks.”
The Puma girls had to push themselves.
“They had a solid race, but not a great one,” said Frehner. “We were only 17 points out of first place, so we had opportunities to move up in the team places with just a few improved places for each runner. Piper Johnson (21:31) tried a new race strategy and was able to move up the field well during the race. Her 11th place finish earned her a medal. Felicia Ritzke (22:05) also medaled in 15th place. Raelyn Pafford ran a really nice last mile to separate from our second group.”
Pafford finished 26th in 23:23, while Harley Seas was 31st, running a time of 23:39. Emily Walz ended up 36th in 23:49.
Tanis Crawford led the Puma boys, finishing 10th in 17:53. The competition was stiff.
“The top four teams in the division are state ranked teams,” said Frehner. “The boys ran well despite missing Lucas Prince due to injury. Tanis Crawford continued his season-long improvement and finished 10th to earn a medal. Garret Johnson (35th, 19:20) and Isaiah Gauer (40th, 19:26) again ran well together. Isaiah was a bit dinged up but ran tough for his teammates. Trevor Day (55th, 20:25) ran a lifetime personal record on a difficult course. He made a big mental jump as he was forced to race well without being able to key off of Lucas as he normally does. Dominic Graeme (68th, 21:16) also ran one of the best races of his career knowing that he was a scoring runner.”
Reporting on the Poynette junior varsity, Frehner said, “The JV girls were very good. They finished third overall out of all 28 schools in both divisions and were the top small division team. Madeline Serwe and Hope Wadzinski earned medals for their top fourth and seventh place finishes overall. They were the top two small division runners. Mae Larson also ran very well and was the third small division runner to cross the line. In the small division, we had five girls in the top eight places and would have won with a low score of 19 points if the divisions were scored separately. Madeline Serwe's time was out third best of the day and earned her a varsity spot for next weekend's conference meet. The JV boys were incomplete, but the two boys who raced also did very well. Both Alex Graeme and Liam Napralla ran season and career best times. Overall, our returning runners had an average improvement of 1:11 over last season on the same course.”
On Saturday, Poynette travels to Wisconsin Heights for the Capitol Conference meet.