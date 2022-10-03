Kevin Frehner is impressed with their progress.
Running at two meets last week, Poynette’s cross country teams turned in solid performances.
“We had a really strong week of racing for both the boys and girls teams this week,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach of the Pumas. “We took big steps forward in terms of toughness and pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones.”
Portage Invitational
At the Portage Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 27, conditions were perfect for great times.
“On Tuesday, we took advantage of great weather, great competition, and a fast course,” said Frehner. “Of our 11 returning runners this season, 10 of them had a lifetime personal record time. The only one who didn't missed their personal record by only two second, which was set on a knowingly short course.”
The Puma girls placed fifth out of 14 schools, finishing at the top Division 3 at the meet. Two Poynette runners, Piper Johnson and Felicia Ritzke, earned medals, taking 12th and 16th, respectively. Johnson ran a time of 21:06, while Ritzke finished in 21:16
“Our second group of girls really ran a strong race,” said Frehner. “They worked together very well, with multiple girls leading that pack over the first half of the race. In the second half, Raelyn Pafford made a strong push to lead the group and the rest hung on admirably to keep the pack together Geneva Ritzke made a large improvement to become our fourth runner on the evening. Overall, we came in with a goal of who we wanted our second group of girls to beat, and they raced very hard to make that happen.”
Pafford was 42nd in 22:56, while Geneva Ritzke ran a time of 23:03 to finish 46th. Zayne Hushagen was Poynette’s fifth runner, placing 48th in 23:16.
The Poynette boys were missing Lucas Prince, due to injury. The Pumas still finished ninth, as Tanis Crawford led the way. He earned a medal by placing 13th in 17:34. Working in concert, Isaiah Gauer and Garret Johnson made an impact.
“Isaiah Gauer and Garret Johnson again worked together flawlessly to push each other to personal record times. It is the first time either senior had run under 19:00,” said Frehner.
Gauer ran to 36th in 18:52, while Johnson crossed the finish line in 38th, turning in a time of 18:56. Trevor Day was 73rd in 21:02, and Dominic Graeme finished two spots behind, racing to 75th in 21:06
Frehner added, “The JV girls had some of the most impressive races of the night, as Harley Seas ran fast enough in the JV race to be our third fastest girl overall. Hope Wadzinski also continued her improvement and nearly beat one of our varsity runners. Maddie Lee ran her best race of the season and showed great focus throughout the race. Finally, Georgia Cuff finished her first race of the season by fighting through an injury.”
Nightfall Invitational
For the first time in three years, the Pumas competed in this event on Friday, which was moved to Lake Mills.
“Kevin Luedke, who owns ADESPORTS timing services, hosts this cross country race at night by lighting up a golf course with flood lights and lining the path with Christmas lights,” said Frehner. “There were 44 total schools at the meet and 22 in the Division 3 race. Overall, we had our best meet of the year in terms of racing and competitiveness.”
Piper Johnson and Felicia Ritzke paved the way for a fifth-place finish for the Puma girls, as Poynette beat one state ranked team. Both runners medaled, as Johnson placed 13th in 21:34 and Felicia Ritzke was 14th in 21:36.
“Our next group of girls again ran very well together,” said Frehner. “Harley Seas broke away from the group early on, with the rest of the group keeping in contact with her. Raelyn Pafford and Geneva Ritzke were able to chase her down in the last mile and round out our top five.”
Pafford raced to 43rd in 23:28, while Seas ended up 48th and Geneva Ritzke finished 49th, with Seas and Geneva Ritzke running times of 23:34.
“The race did not differentiate varsity and JV, but our JV girls dominated the rest of the D3 schools,” said Frehner. “If varsity runners were taken out, our JV girls would have won the meet with a perfect score of 15 points. We had the top three finishers of the JV runners in Mae Larson, Hope Wadzinski, and Madeline Serwe. Mae Larson ran particularly well over the second half of the race to pass a number of kids on our team and others.”
Crawford again paced the Puma boys, taking 14ht in 18:18.
“Our boys’ team had an outstanding performance to earn a seventh-place finish,” said Frehner. “Tanis Crawford again led the way with a 13th place finish and a medal. Isaiah Gauer continued his mid-season surge despite a sore leg to sneak into the top 30. Our next two pairs really ran well as teammates with seniors leading the way for a couple of freshmen. Lucas Prince returned and was able to set the pace for Trevor Day. The same can be said for Dominic Graeme supporting Brady Cox. Both of our younger runners had breakthrough races and were helped a bunch by having their teammates to key off of. Alex Graeme did fade a bit in the last mile, but he ran his best effort of the season.”
Gauer finished in 19:05, taking 30th. Garret Johnson ran to 34th in 19:14, as Prince finished in 20:41 to end up 70th. Day was one place behind Prince in 71st, running a time of 20:42.
“We travel to Albany on Saturday for our last tune-up before the conference meet,” said Frehner.