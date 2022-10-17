Piper Johnson and Felicia Ritzke went all out. They were rewarded for their efforts.
Placing third and sixth, respectively, they led the Poynette girls’ cross country team to a strong showing at the Capitol Conference championship meet on Saturday in Mazomanie.
“The varsity girls started off the day with an outstanding race and likely their best of the season,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for Poynette. “They finished third, which was a significant improvement over last season’s fifth-place finish. We were led by two first team all-conference runners in Piper Johnson and Felicia Ritzke. This is the first time either of these girls have earned all-conference.”
Hosted by Wisconsin Heights, the conference meet featured 11 schools, separated into North and South divisions. The Pumas competed in the North, with their girls totaling 72 points. Watertown Luther Prep was first with 30, and Lakeside Lutherans took second with 56. Teams finishing behind Poynette included Lake Mills (112), Lodi (113) and Columbus (159).
Getting support from other runners helped propel the Pumas up the standings.
“Our second group did a very nice job of racing and showed a huge improvement over our early season meets,” said Frehner. “We beat the fourth and fifth place teams by 50 and 51 points, respectively. That group of girls, led by Raelyn Pafford (18th, 21:09.5) and Harley Seas (20th, 21:20.1), did a great job of working together and moving up as the race progressed. The girls put together a very strong mental and physical effort. We raced against all but one of these schools at our home meet in early September, and our scores improved by an average of 17.5 points against them since that time.”
Madeline Serwe was Poynette’s fifth runner, finishing 25th in 21:32.7.
Poynette’s Tanis Crawford joined Johnson and Ritzke as first team all-conference members. Crawford ended up sixth in 16:30.0, as the Pumas were a bit shorthanded.
“The varsity boys team finished fifth, which is right where we should have been,” said Frehner. “We were again missing Lucas Prince, due to a season-ending leg injury, but had very good races from some of our younger kids to try and pick up his absence. Tanis Crawford led the way with a sixth-place finish, which earned him first team all-conference. This is the first time Tanis has earned an all-conference honor, and he moved up from 18th place last season to do so.”
Also finishing in the top 20 for Poynette was Isaiah Gauer, who placed 20th in 17:42.9.
“Isaiah Gauer ran a spirited race despite also dealing with an injury,” said Frehner. “Senior Dominic Graeme repeated his effort from last weekend with one of the best races of his career. Our freshmen runners did a nice job of being aggressive and maintaining contact with each other throughout most of the race.”
Garret Johnson ended up 29th in 18:18.4, while Trevor Day raced to 32nd in 18:41.0. As for Graeme, he ran 35th in 19:10.1.
Frehner said, “The junior varsity girls team finished second in the Capitol North, just two points out of first place. Hope Wadzinski ran a very aggressive race to lead that team with a third-place finish. Our next four girls (Geneva Ritzke, Morgan Small, Mae Larson, and Capri Lapacek) came in sixth through ninth, respectively. It was basically a dual meet with Lakeside Lutheran, as placing five kids in the top nine places will usually win. Hope ran a fast enough time that she will be running on our varsity next Saturday at the sectional meet.”
Poynette travels to Albany for the Division 3 WIAA Sectional meet next Saturday.